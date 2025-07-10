Demi Lovato Dissed by Fans for Wiping Her Instagram Clean: 'It Was a Gag Only When Taylor Swift Did It'

Lovato's new era of music comes after she married Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a lavish celebration at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, May 25.

"I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding," Lovato told an outlet. "I feel ready to start our lives together."

She gushed over how the ceremony — officiated by their friend Dave Osokow — was "full of love."

"It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us," Lovato recalled. "Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other."

The "Confident" singer — who previously dated Wilmer Valderrama for six years — expressed gratitude over finding her forever person.

"All that life has brought me to this moment, and it was more than worth it," she exclaimed. "It was so special being able to marry my best friend, my soulmate, and the love of my life. It’s hard to put into words what Jordan means to me. To find a love like this has completed my life in so many ways."