Demi Lovato Dissed by Fans for Wiping Her Instagram Clean: 'It Was a Gag Only When Taylor Swift Did It'

Photo of Demi Lovato
Source: MEGA/@popbase/X

Demi Lovato was roasted by social media users for restarting her social media.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

According to her fans, Demi Lovato is not "cool for the summer."

Social media users were thrown into a frenzy when the pop star, 32, deleted all her Instagram photos on Wednesday, July 9.

demi lovato dissed by fans wiping instagram clean
Source: @ddlovato/TikTok

Demi Lovato is reportedly releasing new music.

"This s--- is so embarrassing in 2025. it was a gag only when Taylor [Swift] did it for reputation," one X account wrote, reposting a screenshot of Lovato's Instagram profile reading "no posts yet."

"It was exciting 10 years ago but everyone and their mothers have done it now that nobody bats an eye anymore," another added.

A third claimed, "Taylor makes the blueprint they all follow. Every time without fail."

Is Demi Lovato Dropping New Music?

demi lovato dissed by fans wiping instagram clean
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato deleted all her Instagram photos.

The musician restarted her page with an image of herself lying on the ground in a backless, black satin frock and Christian Louboutin heels. She swept her black locks into a low ponytail with money pieces hanging in the front.

"I’m not so sure, i’ve ever felt like this before," she captioned the post, as fans speculated she was teasing new music.

"I'M DYING DEAD YESS DEMI PLEASE GIVE US THE MUSIC!!!!!!!!" one person wrote, while another said, "can't wait 🖤 I’ve missed you 😭🖤."

Lovato's old TikTok posts remain, including a recent tribute to her 2015 hit "Cool for the Summer."

Demi Lovato Marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

demi lovato dissed by fans wiping instagram clean
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato married Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in May.

Lovato's new era of music comes after she married Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a lavish celebration at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, May 25.

"I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding," Lovato told an outlet. "I feel ready to start our lives together."

She gushed over how the ceremony — officiated by their friend Dave Osokow — was "full of love."

"It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us," Lovato recalled. "Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other."

The "Confident" singer — who previously dated Wilmer Valderrama for six years — expressed gratitude over finding her forever person.

"All that life has brought me to this moment, and it was more than worth it," she exclaimed. "It was so special being able to marry my best friend, my soulmate, and the love of my life. It’s hard to put into words what Jordan means to me. To find a love like this has completed my life in so many ways."

Demi Lovato's Luxe Honeymoon

demi lovato dissed by fans wiping instagram clean
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato and her new husband vacationed in Bora Bora.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds soaked in the sun on a tropical honeymoon in Bora Bora. They took a plunge in the ocean, enjoyed a candlelit dinner on the beach, sailed on a boat and rocked floral accessories while exploring the island.

"Honeymoon dump 🌺," Lovato captioned a since-deleted Instagram carousel, while her man commented, "Wifey 😘."

The couple started dating in 2022 and got engaged in December 2023.

