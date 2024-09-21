Demi Lovato Reveals She Won't Be Performing at Her Wedding to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes: 'I Want This to Feel Not Anything Like Work'

On the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lovato, who recently returned to using she/her pronouns, opened up about her big day preparations.

The 32-year-old singer was asked by Jimmy Fallon if she would be performing at her upcoming event, to which Lovato quickly responded, “I am not!”

"No, that's too much stress," Fallon chimed in, supporting her decision.

"It feels like, I want this to feel not anything like work," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer added, referring to getting hitched to fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 33.