Demi Lovato Reveals She Won't Be Performing at Her Wedding to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes: 'I Want This to Feel Not Anything Like Work'
Demi Lovato wants to relax on her wedding day!
On the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lovato, who recently returned to using she/her pronouns, opened up about her big day preparations.
The 32-year-old singer was asked by Jimmy Fallon if she would be performing at her upcoming event, to which Lovato quickly responded, “I am not!”
"No, that's too much stress," Fallon chimed in, supporting her decision.
"It feels like, I want this to feel not anything like work," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer added, referring to getting hitched to fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 33.
Their conversation then transitioned when Fallon, 50, asked the Camp Rock alum about her returning to the studio.
"Speaking of music, there's a rumor out there that you may be working on a new album. Hmmm?" the show host asked.
"Yes!" Lovato said. "It's true. I'm working on new music. And I'm figuring out my sound right now."
"I don't know when it will come out. But, it will come out when it's ready," she continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Stone Cold" singer then hinted to fans about what kind of album she had in store for them.
"And so because it's actually been like ... It's been amazing, I've been writing just nothing but, like love songs and like s--- songs 'cause I'm just in this like, really good place. Yeah, and so it feels good to be able to write coming from that place. That's what I'm talking about, yeah," Lovato said.
Aside from being a singer and an actress, Fallon applauded Lovato for making her directorial debut movie Child Star, which she co-directed with Nicola Marsh.
"It's the number one movie on Hulu right now! Not bad!" Fallon exclaimed.
"Not too shabby. I'm blown away. I cannot believe it, and I'm so excited," Lovato shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lovato previously told The Hollywood Reporter how working on the docuseries only helped her.
“I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have. And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again and it would make him proud of me,” she said. “But now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here.”