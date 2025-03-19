or
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Fiancé Jutes Have a Blast With Friends at Disneyland: Photos

demi lovato disneyland pp
Source: MEGA

Demi Lovato and her fiance, Jutes, were spotted having a fun day at Disneyland with friends.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 8:51 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato is living it up at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The “Heart Attack” singer and her fiancé, Jutes, spent the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, March 17, making memories with their friends.

demi lovato disneyland
Source: MEGA

The couple grabbed coffee with their friends, Ally Petitti and Miles Wesley.

In one fun snapshot, the couple — who made their relationship public in August 2022 — was spotted on a roller-coaster alongside Lovato’s friend Ally Petitti and her boyfriend, Miles Wesley.

A playful clip before the ride even kicked off showed Lovato and Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, exchanging sweet words while he put on some silly faces.

demi lovato disneyland
Source: MEGA

Demi Lovato and Jutes wore casual outfits during their Disneyland outing.

Keeping things casual, the lovebirds rocked low-key outfits for the outing.

The “Stone Cold” singer layered a white Minnie Mouse sweater over a sky-blue shirt, topping it off with a classic Mickey Mouse ear headband. Jutes, on the other hand, kept it sleek in an all-black ensemble featuring a button-down shirt, jeans, sneakers and a cap.

At one point, the group grabbed some coffee, strolling through the park while chatting and sipping their drinks.

demi lovato disneyland
Source: MEGA

The pair were spotted on a roller-coaster.

This wasn’t their first magical Disney date. Back in December 2022, Lovato and Jutes shared a sweet kiss in front of the park’s glowing castle, marking the holiday season with a festive photo.

“Merry Xmas everyone 🖤,” Lovato captioned the romantic shot at the time.

MORE ON:
Demi Lovato

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram
demi lovato disneyland
Source: MEGA

Back in December 2022, Demi Lovato and Jutes also shared a sweet kiss in front of Disneyland's glowing castle in Anaheim.

Their Disneyland adventure comes just after the duo, who got engaged in 2023, had a hilarious moment with ChatGPT.

"Okay, so I asked ChatGPT to roast me," Lovato in a video. "And Jordan's gonna read it."

Jutes, struggling to keep a straight face, dove into the AI-generated roast.

"Roast Demi Lovato? Oh, you mean the artist formerly known as 'Confident' but now more like Confused?" he joked, referencing her 2015 hit. "Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing fast-food chain. One minute they’re punk rock, the next they’re singing pop ballads, and somewhere in between they’re beefing with a frozen yogurt shop."

demi lovato disneyland
Source: MEGA

The musicians got engaged in December 2023.

The AI didn’t hold back, even calling out Lovato’s ever-changing sound.

"Like babes, just pick a lane or at least a consistent genre," Jutes read. "And let’s not even talk about their song lyrics. What’s wrong with being confident? Nothing Demi, but what’s wrong with being consistent? Because your career path is giving throwing darts at a vision board while blindfolded."

The roast ended with a compliment — sort of.

"But hey, credit where credit is due, Demi’s voice is undeniable. If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal cords," the message read.

Lovato, ever the good sport, laughed it off and responded, "So, you think I’m a good singer?”

