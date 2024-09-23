Demi Moore Biked 60 Miles a Day After Being 'Told to Lose Weight' Following Second Pregnancy: 'I Put So Much Pressure on Myself'
Demi Moore didn't just want to shape up after the birth of daughter Scout Willis in 1991 — she was fully devoted to her weight-loss goals.
Appearing for an interview on the September 22 edition of CBS Sunday Morning, the ex-wife of Bruce Willis recalled certain struggles she experienced with her body and the intense fitness journey she endured in order to get her fit figure back to the way it was prior to her second pregnancy.
In an effort to shed some pounds, Demi — who at the time, was living in Malibu, Calif., with Bruce, 69, Scout, 33, and the former couple's eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, 36 — admitted she would bike 30 miles to work and back every day while filming Indecent Proposal alongside Woody Harrelson.
"I think [Scout] was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting," the Ghost actress explained. "I was feeding [Scout] through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer … biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting; then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day; and then starting all over again."
"I put so much pressure on myself," Demi, 61, confessed. "I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it’s what I did to myself because of that."
The Striptease star noted: "Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it’s so crazy, so ridiculous."
Reflecting on the situation, Demi now understands getting her body back into shape so soon after giving birth "probably" didn't "matter that much," however, "at the time," it was "everything" to her.
Demi eventually gave birth a third time to her and Bruce's youngest daughter, Tallulah, 30, in 1994 before announcing their separation in 1998 and filing for divorce in 2000. After submitting paperwork to legally end their marriage, the former spouses finalized their split within the same day.
The Substance actress went on to marry Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013, but has remained close to Bruce to this day.
Demi has been especially supportive of the Die Hard actor, 69, amid his devastating dementia battle.
Bruce's family announced the award-winning actor's rare frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023, almost a year after they revealed he was battling aphasia in March 2022.
Most recently, Demi confirmed Bruce — who is also a dad to his and wife Emma Heming Willis' daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10 — was "in a stable place” when asked about his health during a guest appearance on the Friday, September 13, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.