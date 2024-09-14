or
Demi Moore Reveals Ex Bruce Willis Is 'Stable' Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle

Demi Moore said, 'Given the givens, ' Bruce Willis is doing well.

Sept. 14 2024, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Demi Moore revealed how ex Bruce Willis is doing amid his frontotemporal dementia battle.

On the Friday, September 13, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore recalled working with the actor, 69, and actress, 61, on the 2003 movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987-2000 and share three daughters.

In the film, Willis makes a small cameo at the beginning.

"When we did Charlie’s Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film. And we got to work with him," Barrymore remembered.

"I mean, I used to know him when he was a bartender at Cafe Central!" she continued. "I’ve known him my whole life, too. How is he right now?"

Moore replied: "Given the givens, he’s in a stable place.”

In February 2023, Bruce Willis' family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The Willis family announced in February 2023 that the action star had been diagnosed with the heartbreaking neurological disease. Through the last year and a half, Willis’ ex-wife Moore, their three children Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, Willis’ second wife Emma Hemming Willis and their two daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, have all shown their support for the patriarch.

As OK! previously reported, despite Willis and Moore’s split, the Ghost alum has "vowed to stay by his side" through the tough times.

"Her heart aches as he struggles with this horrible disease," a source said of the mother-of-three. "Demi made a promise to Bruce that she would look after Emma and Mabel and Evelyn, too.”

"Demi knows that time is slipping away," the insider claimed, noting that is why "she sees him at least once a week."

Demi Moore is still close with Bruce Willis despite their split.

"She will never abandon him or let him down," they added.

Following the announcement of his diagnosis, the brood encouraged the public to donate and raise awareness for the difficult disease.

"Bruce's dementia is progressing," the source said of the Moonrise Kingdom star. "[He] has good days and bad."

"He has speech impairments and can’t speak much at all. These days, his family senses what he’s saying, what he needs by a look," the confidante confessed.

Bruce Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and they share two daughters.

Willis now has "full-time caretakers" and is "never left alone" without "at least one family member" by his side.

Despite largely spending his time at home, on September 8, Willis was seen on a rare outing in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Willis was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle, wearing a dark baseball cap and a white striped button-up shirt.

The Pulp Fiction star’s outing came as Southern California was experiencing extremely high temperatures, with the area reaching a scolding 107 degrees on the 8th.

Eyewitnesses assured that Willis was not alone, as he was accompanied by his bodyguards during the daytime adventure.

