How Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Prepares for Difficult Visits With Her Dementia-Stricken Dad
Bruce Willis and his family are still hanging in there amid the Die Hard actor's difficult battle with dementia.
The 69-year-old and his ex-wife Demi Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah, 30, recently provided an update about the Hollywood star's health more than one year after the Willis family announced Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023.
In a new interview with a news outlet published Thursday, August 29, Tallulah said her father is still "doing the same in terms of the last we kind of updated, which I'm told is good."
"But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he's at," Tallulah noted of Bruce — who also shares daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, with Demi, 61, as well as two young girls, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, 46.
The Stars on Mars reality television personality opened up about how she has to mentally prepare ahead of visiting her famous father, as he has an increasingly hard time communicating amid his worsening dementia condition.
"I'll go visit my dad and spend some time with him," Tallulah shared, noting it's important for her "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."
She mentioned: "I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present."
While soaking up quality time with her dad is a main priority, Tallulah also ensures she sets aside time to be alone.
"Whether it be work or not, I do need downtime. So there is a lot of what my partner [musician Justin Acee] and I say, we're 'going nonverbal,' and we just sit on the couch like, 'I love you. There's no issue. I just can't speak right now,'" she explained.
Elsewhere in the interview, Tallulah gave fans a glimpse inside her day-to-day life, detailing: "Waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot."
"And then we'll take my two bigger dogs on a walk around the neighborhood, which if you hit it around the right time, it's kind of like a dog city hour," she gushed.
Tallulah additionally spoke about being diagnosed with autism last summer, which she first revealed publicly back in March.
"As I'm learning more about my autism and my sensory stuff, there is something very safe and special about that weighted feeling," she admitted while discussing her partnership with luxury silk brand Kumi Kookoon.
Tallulah and the company recently released a capsule collection named Kumi KøøBuu, which offers a line of unique products including throws, bed sheets, duvet covers and pillow cases.
