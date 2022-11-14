Demi Moore & Boyfriend Daniel Humm Split After Less Than 1 Year Together
Demi Moore is back to being a single lady, as she and Daniel Humm have split after less than one year together.
The actress, 60, and the chef, 45, were first linked in March when they were spotted attending a show at Paris Fashion Week.
In June, the pair went Instagram official. "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑," she captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.
“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away,” a source said of the A-lister and her new man. “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.
It's not a total shock the brunette beauty and her man decided to part ways, as her daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, were cautious of the new romance.
"Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," an insider shared, adding that Moore "clearly has a weakness for younger, edgier guys."
"Now her friends and family fear things could end badly again," the source explained. "Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame."
"They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," the insider added.
Fortunately, it looks like Moore isn't sulking — in fact, she's doing quite the opposite as she recently celebrated a big birthday.
"Birthday weekend recap and I am just getting started. Loving 60!" she wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 14.
Two days prior, the model uploaded a photo of herself dancing on a private jet. "Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful! Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday ♥️," she said.