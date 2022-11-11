Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Send Warm Wishes To Demi Moore On 60th Birthday: 'We Love You Inside & Out'

“Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out,” the celebrity couple expressed in a joint message as they both held up copies of Moore's memoir, Inside Out, while smiling from ear-to-ear.

RUMER & SCOUT WILLIS SHARE SEDUCTIVE THROWBACK SNAP OF THEIR DIVORCED PARENTS: 'THEY MADE ME'

Despite their history, the three stars have managed to maintain a healthy relationship for years and seem to set the perfect example of what a blended family should look like.