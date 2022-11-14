OK Magazine
Demi Moore Parties On Private Jet After 'Milestone' 60th Birthday: 'Feeling Loved & Grateful'

demi moore pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 14 2022, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Demi Moore is turnt up that she turned 60! The brunette bombshell celebrated her birthday on board a private jet with her friends and family.

"Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful! Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday ♥️," the actress wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, November 12.

demiiii

Moore held her adorable dog, Pilaf, close to her in a sling around her waist, as she appeared bundled up for cold weather in two layers of jackets.

BRUCE WILLIS & WIFE EMMA HEMING SEND WARM WISHES TO DEMI MOORE ON 60TH BIRTHDAY: 'WE LOVE YOU INSIDE & OUT'

The Ghost star opened up her coats to showcase her cute pup while she danced around to the music and put a bright orange beanie over her head.

demi moore ig
Source: @demimoore/instagram

One of the guests on the private jet was Moore's longtime friend famed florist Eric Buterbaugh, who commented on the stunning celebrity's post stating, "the most fun flight ✈️.. celebrating @demimoore on her big 60th birthday 🥳Love you so much 💝."

The fragrance founder — who took the General Hospital alum as her plus one to Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in 2018 — also shared a loving tribute to his close pal on his own Instagram account, writing, "Happy Happy Birthday gorgeous @demimoore. What a glorious human and truly the most wonderful friend. 60 years around the sun and it’s just the beginning ♥️♥️. I LOVE you to the moon and back.♥️♥️."

demimmoore
Source: mega

The mother-of-three's post came one day after endless amounts of birthday wishes came flooding through Moore's social media account on Friday, November 11.

RUMER & SCOUT WILLIS SHARE SEDUCTIVE THROWBACK SNAP OF THEIR DIVORCED PARENTS: 'THEY MADE ME'

One sweet tribute came from the Striptease actress' ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming — who tied the knot with the Die Hard actor in 2009.

Source: OK!

Heming took to Instagram with a heartfelt Story of herself and Willis — who was married to Moore from 1987-2000 and with whom he shares three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — smiling and holding up the 60-year-old's memoir, Inside Out.

demi moore willis
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

“Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out,” the celebrity couple — who also shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — wrote.

Scout and Tallulah also shared sweet messages for their mom on Instagram, with the "Love Without Possession" singer writing, "hbd to our Queen," and her younger sister adding, “literally screeching. Happy early [b-day] to this goddess.”

