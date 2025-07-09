or
'It's a Betrayal': Denise Richards Doesn't 'Fully Understand' Why Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce, Source Claims

According to a source, Denise Richards is 'feeling betrayed' after Aaron Phypers filed for divorce.

July 9 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Denise Richards is “feeling betrayed” after her split from Aaron Phypers, a source revealed.

As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from The Wild Things actress on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences."

He listed his separation date from the star as July 4 and asked for spousal support, his motorcycle and his power tools.

'Divorce Was Never an Option'

Denise Richards 'never thought' Aaron Phypers 'would do this to her,' an insider shared.

While Richards has yet to release an official statement, an insider revealed she was surprised by the filing, and doesn’t “fully understand” it, as they were hanging out with friends the week Phypers pulled the trigger.

“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” they dished. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”

The source detailed Richards “made it crystal clear” to Phypers “thousands of times that they could work through anything no matter how big the problem, but divorce was never an option.”

'There's More Questions Than Answers'

An insider said Denise Richards 'thought' Aaron Phypers 'was different' than prior men she's been with.

“He agreed,” they continued. “Then did this. There’s more questions than answers right now.”

As far as him seeking spousal support to fund his exorbitant lifestyle — which he said in court documents costs over $105K per month — the insider shared Richards feels it’s “egregious” as she’s “been financially supporting him all these years.”

“She thought he was different but turns out he's what people warned her about,” they added.

Denise Richards

Aaron's Expenses

Aaron Phypers asked Denise Richards for spousal support in his divorce filing.

In the filing, Phypers detailed some of his monthly expenses, including $18K on rent, $5K on repairs, $7K on childcare, $15K on eating out, $8K on utilities, $20K on clothing, $5K on laundry, $15K on entertainment, $1,500 on auto bills and $500 on his cell phone bill.

He currently remains in the throes of a lawsuit where he is defending himself against fraud allegations.

'The Love of Her Life'

Brett Rossi believes Denise Richards may get back with Charlie Sheen after her recent split.

In the wake of his filing, Charlie Sheen’s ex Brett Rossi told OK! she believes Richards and Sheen may get back together now that her relationship with Phypers is done.

“Everyone deserves a happily ever after," Rossi, who was with Sheen from November 2013 to October 2014, shared. “I’ve always felt like he was the love of her life — and they have an interesting dynamic.”

“When me and Charlie were engaged, she was fixated on him,” Rossi continued. “I always felt like she didn’t like me because she secretly still loved him, which is understandable. They had a major history and shared children together. I just feel like she did so much for him and tolerated so much that I feel like no one — unless they are still madly in love — would do what she did. She always went above and beyond for him.”

