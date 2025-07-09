'It's a Betrayal': Denise Richards Doesn't 'Fully Understand' Why Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce, Source Claims

He listed his separation date from the star as July 4 and asked for spousal support, his motorcycle and his power tools.

As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from The Wild Things actress on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences."

Denise Richards 'never thought' Aaron Phypers 'would do this to her,' an insider shared.

While Richards has yet to release an official statement, an insider revealed she was surprised by the filing, and doesn’t “fully understand” it, as they were hanging out with friends the week Phypers pulled the trigger.

“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” they dished. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”

The source detailed Richards “made it crystal clear” to Phypers “thousands of times that they could work through anything no matter how big the problem, but divorce was never an option.”