Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Sweetest Moments Before Their Split: Photos

While attending the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles in June 2023, Richards and Phypers showed off their romance as they shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Before Phypers filed for divorce, The World Is Not Enough actress said splitting was not an option in their marriage.

"It's not easy being married to me," Richards said on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, while Phypers responded, "It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I'm done."

The mom-of-three added, "Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f------ get divorced."

Meanwhile, Phypers said they would "just have different homes or something" if they ever decided to split, insisting they would "not gonna hate each other."