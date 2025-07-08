Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Sweetest Moments Before Their Split: Photos
Fresh From the Bath
Denise Richards and her now-estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, shared how they celebrated the start of the year in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"This is where we'll be ringing in the New Year… what should we be watching ? 🍾✨," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captioned the post, which showed them wearing bathrobes.
Lovebirds!
The Wild Things actress and Phypers looked smitten as she kissed him on the cheek in an April 2023 selfie.
She wrote, "Happy Friday & happiest with you! ❤️."
Denise Richards Canoodled With Aaron Phypers
While attending the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles in June 2023, Richards and Phypers showed off their romance as they shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Before Phypers filed for divorce, The World Is Not Enough actress said splitting was not an option in their marriage.
"It's not easy being married to me," Richards said on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, while Phypers responded, "It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I'm done."
The mom-of-three added, "Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f------ get divorced."
Meanwhile, Phypers said they would "just have different homes or something" if they ever decided to split, insisting they would "not gonna hate each other."
Enjoying the Sea Cave
In October 2022, Richards reminisced about their trip to the Blue Grotto in Italy, writing, "I know it's not #tbt yet… I love this part of #italy so much & to go into the #bluegrotto with my love was so special. I can't wait to take you girls @samisheen @lola__sheen there next summer ! #amalfi #capri #bluegrotto."
Sweet Anniversary Tribute
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
To mark their fourth anniversary, Richards uploaded a photoset alongside a heartfelt message to Phypers.
"Happy Anniversary my love 😍," she shared. "4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️."
In one of the photos, Phypers wrapped an arm around Richards' shoulders as he planted a kiss on her lips.
Summer Time!
Richards and Phypers went twinning with massive sunglasses during a sun-soaked getaway to the Amalfi Coast in Italy.
The reality TV star captioned the throwback post, "Missing the food babes …."
Amalfi Trip
In August 2022, Richards wrapped up their Italian getaway with photos from their much-needed vacation. In the cover of the post, the Starship Troopers actress pouted while capturing the adorable snap with Phypers.
"Dream trip ❤️ #amalfi we love you so much. On to the next adventure… @borgosantandreaamalfi stunning beyond. We can't wait to come back," she shared.
Enchanting Atmosphere
The Denise Richards: It's Complicated star captured her fans' hearts when she uploaded dreamy photos from her and Phypers' trip to Tuscany.
According to Richards, it had been a dream for them to visit the region.
"I was so lucky to shoot in Italy this past week so we decided to make a big trip out of it," she gushed in the caption. "Here we are Trying to capture the best pic & me looking ridiculous and my hair all crazy( we just went to the spa) I look at some of your photos and wonder who the h--- is there to take them? Do you all travel with someone? Do you ask someone close by to shoot it? I'm so curious 😂 because most of you all that I follow your vacay pics looks really good!"
Tender Kiss
"Happy Monday… ❤️," Richards captioned a July 2022 post, which included a beachside snap of her and Phypers kissing.