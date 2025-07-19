Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Claims She Was Cheating on Him as Divorce Gets Nasty

Things are getting messy for Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers after he filed for a divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After the shocking split was announced, Richards came forward and accused her husband of seven years of physical abuse. Although she shared a graphic image of a black eye, allegedly by the hands of Phypers, her husband just revealed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cheated on him, leading to their separation.

“I have all the pictures of them having an affair… and other stuff,” the frequency medicine worker shared in a new interview, referring to Richards’ alleged months-long affair. “They were texting back and forth, and I caught it.”