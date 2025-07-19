Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Claims She Was Cheating on Him as Divorce Gets Nasty
Things are getting messy for Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers after he filed for a divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
After the shocking split was announced, Richards came forward and accused her husband of seven years of physical abuse. Although she shared a graphic image of a black eye, allegedly by the hands of Phypers, her husband just revealed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cheated on him, leading to their separation.
“I have all the pictures of them having an affair… and other stuff,” the frequency medicine worker shared in a new interview, referring to Richards’ alleged months-long affair. “They were texting back and forth, and I caught it.”
Aaron Phypers Goes Through Denise Richards' iCloud
Phypers said he found out about his wife’s affair in February after his intuition led him to look into a potential threat to their marriage.
“She fell asleep, and I just had this feeling,” he explained. “I have the passwords for her stuff. I’m going through it, and I go into deleted, and I see some text messages that are super inappropriate. And I’m like, ‘What the h---?’”
'She Didn't Even Invite Me to Her Birthday'
Phypers, who has appeared on the hit Bravo reality series alongside his wife, said she reacted with utter shock after he went through her iCloud account. “‘Oh my god, please don’t leave me! Don’t leave me! I’m so sorry, I won’t do it again!’” he quoted his wife saying.
What’s more, Phypers accused Richards of leaving him out of family celebrations. “She didn’t even invite me to her birthday (February 17) because she was talking to this guy, and she was gonna meet this guy the day after my birthday, which is March 19,” he claimed. “So I see all this stuff going on, and I’m just crushed, man. Nine years, with vows.”
Aaron Phypers Says Proof of Cheating Was 'Jaw-Dropping'
Once Richards underwent what he calls “reconstructive surgery” sometime this year, he said he felt the need to check her iCloud account again.
“My intuition was, you need to just double-check. Before, she said, ‘No problem, you can look at my stuff any time. I wanna rebuild trust.’”
But when he opened her computer and hit “refresh,” he said that “it repopulated all the text communication that she deleted from her stuff, and it was jaw-dropping,” adding, “I took pictures of it. Because I’m like, ‘What the h--- is going on here?’”
Denise Richards Changes Her Passwords
Richards then changed her passwords and continued to deny an ongoing affair between herself and another man. “For her to yell at me… Woah! I’m like, ‘Who are you?’” he said.
Despite their efforts to stay together through the turmoil, Richards was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Phypers after she detailed his alleged abuse, which he has denied ever happened.