or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Claims She Was Cheating on Him as Divorce Gets Nasty

photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: mega

Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, claimed she cheated on him during the months leading up to their explosive separation this July.

By:

July 19 2025, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Things are getting messy for Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers after he filed for a divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After the shocking split was announced, Richards came forward and accused her husband of seven years of physical abuse. Although she shared a graphic image of a black eye, allegedly by the hands of Phypers, her husband just revealed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cheated on him, leading to their separation.

“I have all the pictures of them having an affair… and other stuff,” the frequency medicine worker shared in a new interview, referring to Richards’ alleged months-long affair. “They were texting back and forth, and I caught it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Goes Through Denise Richards' iCloud

image of The couple tied the knot in in September 2018.
Source: mega

The couple tied the knot in in September 2018.

Phypers said he found out about his wife’s affair in February after his intuition led him to look into a potential threat to their marriage.

“She fell asleep, and I just had this feeling,” he explained. “I have the passwords for her stuff. I’m going through it, and I go into deleted, and I see some text messages that are super inappropriate. And I’m like, ‘What the h---?’”

Article continues below advertisement

'She Didn't Even Invite Me to Her Birthday'

image of Denise Richards claimed Aaron Phypers abused her.
Source: mega

Denise Richards claimed Aaron Phypers abused her.

Phypers, who has appeared on the hit Bravo reality series alongside his wife, said she reacted with utter shock after he went through her iCloud account. “‘Oh my god, please don’t leave me! Don’t leave me! I’m so sorry, I won’t do it again!’” he quoted his wife saying.

What’s more, Phypers accused Richards of leaving him out of family celebrations. “She didn’t even invite me to her birthday (February 17) because she was talking to this guy, and she was gonna meet this guy the day after my birthday, which is March 19,” he claimed. “So I see all this stuff going on, and I’m just crushed, man. Nine years, with vows.”

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Says Proof of Cheating Was 'Jaw-Dropping'

image of Aaron Phypers said his 'intuition' led him to 'double-check' Denise Richards' iCloud.
Source: mega

Aaron Phypers said his 'intuition' led him to 'double-check' Denise Richards' iCloud.

Once Richards underwent what he calls “reconstructive surgery” sometime this year, he said he felt the need to check her iCloud account again.

“My intuition was, you need to just double-check. Before, she said, ‘No problem, you can look at my stuff any time. I wanna rebuild trust.’”

But when he opened her computer and hit “refresh,” he said that “it repopulated all the text communication that she deleted from her stuff, and it was jaw-dropping,” adding, “I took pictures of it. Because I’m like, ‘What the h--- is going on here?’”

Denise Richards Changes Her Passwords

image of Denise Richards was granted a domestic violence restraining order.
Source: mega

Denise Richards was granted a domestic violence restraining order.

Richards then changed her passwords and continued to deny an ongoing affair between herself and another man. “For her to yell at me… Woah! I’m like, ‘Who are you?’” he said.

Despite their efforts to stay together through the turmoil, Richards was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Phypers after she detailed his alleged abuse, which he has denied ever happened.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.