OK Magazine
Denise Richards Blasts Ex Aaron Phypers After Having 'S-----' Drama-Filled Summer

Actress Denise Richards has a message for her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, and addressed her fans regarding how 's-----' her second divorce has been.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Denise Richards has a message for her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

“I was checking in to see what your summer has been like,” Richards, 54, began in a nearly three-minute video posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21.

“Mines been wonderful and uh,” she started before taking a deep breath and looking off-screen. “It’s actually been s-----, but I’m gonna pretend like it’s all good.”

Denise Richards Addressed Her Messy Divorce

Denise Richards said it's been 'difficult' this summer amid her divorce.

Although the reality TV alum said she was posting on social media like normal, she planned to stop acting like “nothing was going on.”

“It's so hard to go through a divorce... this isn't my first one, it's my second one!” said the actress, referring to her first marriage to actor Charlie Sheen. “This has been a very difficult time and there are circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about, which one day I will talk about it when the time is right — I just want to process everything and get through this."

Denise Richards Thanked Fans for Support

Denise Richards promised to update her fans on other parts of her life when she was able to.

The Special Forces star thanked her followers for their support and promised to update fans on other parts of her life when she was able to.

“I didn’t want to post about that, but I didn’t want to post about it during all this and look inappropriate, and make it seem insensitive to what I’m dealing with,” she concluded. “But I also want to live my life and share that part of my life. So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Split After 7-Year Marriage

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers split in July after seven years of marriage.

Richards and Phypers split in July after nearly seven years of marriage. Phypers filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on July 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Court documents later revealed more details about Phypers and Richards' rocky marriage, including allegations of abuse against the holistic healing center businessman.

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards alleged in her filing. "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened."

Aaron Phypers Denied Abuse Accusations

Denise Richards accused her estranged husband of abuse in court documents.

Phypers has denied the accusations of abuse on July 16, hours after his ex was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

"I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards," he shared in a statement. "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

