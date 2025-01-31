Charlie Sheen 'Wants' to 'Be There' for Ex-Wife Denise Richards After Husband Aaron Phypers Is Accused of Defrauding Cancer-Stricken Customer: Source

"It’s no secret Charlie has never had time for Aaron,” an insider dished, “he thinks the guy is punching way above his weight by landing Denise, but he’s not out to cause any trouble with them. All he wants to do is be there for Denise the way she’s been there for him so many times over the years.”

The source went on to explain Sheen is very good at cheering the Wild Things star up and helping her put things in perspective.

“He actually is a great person for her to turn to in a crisis like this,” they added. “Of course, if she ever did express any interest in ditching Aaron that would be music to Charlie’s ears and he’d be right in there encouraging her, no doubt about it.”