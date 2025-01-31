Charlie Sheen 'Wants' to 'Be There' for Ex-Wife Denise Richards After Husband Aaron Phypers Is Accused of Defrauding Cancer-Stricken Customer: Source
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards may be divorced, but he’s stepping up to the plate as she goes through a hard time with her current husband, Aaron Phypers.
"It’s no secret Charlie has never had time for Aaron,” an insider dished, “he thinks the guy is punching way above his weight by landing Denise, but he’s not out to cause any trouble with them. All he wants to do is be there for Denise the way she’s been there for him so many times over the years.”
The source went on to explain Sheen is very good at cheering the Wild Things star up and helping her put things in perspective.
“He actually is a great person for her to turn to in a crisis like this,” they added. “Of course, if she ever did express any interest in ditching Aaron that would be music to Charlie’s ears and he’d be right in there encouraging her, no doubt about it.”
As OK! reported, Phypers is currently being sued for fraud involving a deceased cancer patient. He has been accused of “breach of oral contract” and “fraud/false promise” by Rupert Perry, a trustee for the estate of Elina Katsioula-Beall.
In the suit, Perry detailed how he met and married Katsioula-Beall, but she became ill with a rare form of cancer in 2019. When traditional medicine failed her, she began looking into alternative treatments. Through her research, she found Phypers, who allegedly claimed to have a treatment with a “98 percent success rate.” The court documents claimed he believed in the treatment so much that he offered the couple a “fifty percent” refund if it didn’t work.
After paying Phypers $126,000, the treatments ended up failing, and the couple began seeking their refund, which Phypers avoided giving them. In May 2024, Katsioula-Beall passed away.
In June 2024, Rupert spoke to Phypers on the phone, where the latter allegedly acknowledged he was in debt to them and “proffered a series of excuses for his failure to pay the $63,000.”
Phypers has yet to respond to the lawsuit, but an insider dished to In Touch Phypers believes the company that provided the services — and not him directly — is who should be providing the refund, as this was a promise made by the CEO of the company and not by Phypers. They also noted Phypers has been trying to get in touch with the CEO of the company to help Rupert secure some of the refund.
In Touch reported on Sheen being there for his ex.