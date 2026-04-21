Denise Richards 'Devastated' by Ex Patrick Muldoon's Sudden Passing: 'She Can't Stop Crying'

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Denise Richards faces an emotional upheaval following the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Patrick Muldoon. The actor, known for his role in Days of Our Lives, died unexpectedly on Sunday from a heart attack at the age of 57.

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Sources claim that Richards is heartbroken. "She's devastated. Really, really sad," a source dished. "I'd even call her inconsolable. She can't stop crying." Richards, now 55, dated Muldoon for nearly five years during the late '90s and has known him since her teenage years.

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Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon Remained Close After Their Split

Source: MEGA

The two maintained a close friendship even after their romantic relationship ended. "Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with," the insider noted. "There was a ton of respect on both sides." This amicable bond allowed them to remain in constant contact, with each serving as a significant supporter for the other.

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How Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon Met

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Source: MEGA

Richards first met Muldoon at 19 years old in an acting class. Their connection blossomed into a relationship that lasted years, even as they navigated their separate paths in Hollywood. Despite their romantic ties ending, Muldoon continued to share a close relationship with Richards' daughters, Lola Sheen and Sami Sheen. During a recent podcast appearance on Tori Spelling's "MisSPELLING," Patrick spoke fondly of his relationship with Richards and her family. "I have a good relationship with both Lola and Sami. I've known them since they were first born," he said, demonstrating the lasting bond between the families.

Lola Sheen Reacted to Patrick Muldoon's Death

Source: @lola__sheen/Instagram