Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Shockingly Reveals She 'Never Talks' to Stepdad Aaron Phypers: 'We Don't Ever Hangout'

Sami's confession was tough for the mother-of-three — who also shares daughter Lola, 19, with Charlie and adopted daughter Eloise, 13, on her own — to deal with.

"For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad," the Melrose Place alum shared. "I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don’t want [my daughters] to feel they have to look a certain way."

"There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A., and I couldn’t because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad," she added.