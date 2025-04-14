Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Shockingly Reveals She 'Never Talks' to Stepdad Aaron Phypers: 'We Don't Ever Hangout'
Sami Sheen recently revealed she isn't on great terms with dad Charlie Sheen — and in a new interview, the star admitted she also doesn't have that strong of a bond with her mom Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers.
On the latest episode of "Casual Chaos With Gia Giudice," Sami spilled of her stepdad, "We're not even that close."
"We don't ever hang out, we never talk," the reality star, 21, spilled.
That being said, she's never complained about Aaron, 52, since her mom, 54, is clearly happy with him.
In fact, she revealed her stepdad even "helps" the actress with all of her OnlyFans content, noting "he's very supportive" of his wife's gig.
Sami also gave an update on the dynamic she has with her biological dad, noting they "haven't texted in a little over six months."
"We were fine. He was working on his own stuff and pretty busy, so we weren't even that close anymore. But then I really got frustrated because it was when I got my nose surgery," she explained of her August 2024 procedure. "I was really mad that he couldn't even like call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the March 11 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the young adult explained to her mother why she wanted rhinoplasty.
"I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say I looked like my dad," Sami spilled. "I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, 'You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"
Sami's confession was tough for the mother-of-three — who also shares daughter Lola, 19, with Charlie and adopted daughter Eloise, 13, on her own — to deal with.
"For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad," the Melrose Place alum shared. "I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don’t want [my daughters] to feel they have to look a certain way."
"There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A., and I couldn’t because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad," she added.
Nine months prior to the surgery, Sami went under the knife for the first time to get b----- implants.
The star said she was happy about her plastic surgeries but noted in a candid TikTok: "When the time comes to get them [the implants] redone, I’m definitely going bigger and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural."