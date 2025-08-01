Denise Richards Glows in Post-Split Makeover Alongside Jennifer Aniston's Hairstylist Chris McMillan: Photos
Denise Richards got a fresh new look to match her post-split energy!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum debuted a warm “bronde” layered cut, courtesy of Chris McMillan, the legendary hairstylist behind Jennifer Aniston’s iconic looks.
McMillan shared the hair transformation on Instagram on Wednesday, July 30, with Richards rocking olive green overalls while smiling for the camera. The feathery, mid-length layers gave her a fresh, natural vibe.
“LOVE ME SOME @deniserichards. Finally, all grown out and healthy long BRONDE hair,” McMillan captioned the glam post.
He explained, “Denise, a year ago, had bleached hair dyed over with brown. Denise has such a natural vibe that natural just works best. Loose long layers, loose movement with those big blue eyes and infectious smile.”
McMillan also got personal about how much his friendship with Richards means to him.
“I’ve known Denise 30 years now and [she] is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human ever. All we do is LAUGH. Makes my day when I see her every time,” he added. “And [I] used my full lineup of @chrismcmillanhair styling products to achieve the natural effortless hair.”
The glow-up comes right after Richards’ messy split from husband of six years, Aaron Phypers, who filed for divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
In court documents, the businessman listed their separation date as July 4 and asked for spousal support, along with his motorcycle and power tools.
He also revealed that he’s spending a jaw-dropping $105,000 a month — racking up bills like $18K on rent, $7K on childcare, $20K on clothing, $15K on entertainment and $500 on his cell phone.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A source close to Richards said she’s "feeling betrayed" and still trying to wrap her head around her new normal.
“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce, and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” the insider said. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”
The source also claimed the RHOB star made it “crystal clear” to Phypers “thousands of times” that divorce was never an option and they could work through anything.
Phypers then accused Richards of infidelity, substance abuse, and even endangering their daughter, Eloise.
In an explosive statement shared with media outlets, he wrote, “For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila.”
He went on to say the situation with their daughter was “heartbreaking” and alleged Richards would sometimes pass out from substance use — even while driving.
The mom-of-three, for her part, fired back in court docs filed July 28. She claimed Phypers has violated the temporary restraining order against him by leaking private information — including nude photos and text messages — from her stolen laptop.
She asked the court to make him return her electronics and to bar him from using or sharing any of the content.