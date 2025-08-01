or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards Glows in Post-Split Makeover Alongside Jennifer Aniston's Hairstylist Chris McMillan: Photos

denise richards post split makeover
Source: MEGA;@deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards looked gorgeous in new photos amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards got a fresh new look to match her post-split energy!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Denise Richards just got a glowing hair makeover post-divorce.
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards just got a glowing hair makeover post-divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum debuted a warm “bronde” layered cut, courtesy of Chris McMillan, the legendary hairstylist behind Jennifer Aniston’s iconic looks.

McMillan shared the hair transformation on Instagram on Wednesday, July 30, with Richards rocking olive green overalls while smiling for the camera. The feathery, mid-length layers gave her a fresh, natural vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

“LOVE ME SOME @deniserichards. Finally, all grown out and healthy long BRONDE hair,” McMillan captioned the glam post.

He explained, “Denise, a year ago, had bleached hair dyed over with brown. Denise has such a natural vibe that natural just works best. Loose long layers, loose movement with those big blue eyes and infectious smile.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mrchrismcmillan/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

McMillan also got personal about how much his friendship with Richards means to him.

“I’ve known Denise 30 years now and [she] is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human ever. All we do is LAUGH. Makes my day when I see her every time,” he added. “And [I] used my full lineup of @chrismcmillanhair styling products to achieve the natural effortless hair.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star was styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan.
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

The reality star was styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Article continues below advertisement

The glow-up comes right after Richards’ messy split from husband of six years, Aaron Phypers, who filed for divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In court documents, the businessman listed their separation date as July 4 and asked for spousal support, along with his motorcycle and power tools.

He also revealed that he’s spending a jaw-dropping $105,000 a month — racking up bills like $18K on rent, $7K on childcare, $20K on clothing, $15K on entertainment and $500 on his cell phone.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to Richards said she’s "feeling betrayed" and still trying to wrap her head around her new normal.

“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce, and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” the insider said. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Denise Richards’ split from Aaron Phypers has turned into a messy legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards’ split from Aaron Phypers has turned into a messy legal battle.

Article continues below advertisement

The source also claimed the RHOB star made it “crystal clear” to Phypers “thousands of times” that divorce was never an option and they could work through anything.

Article continues below advertisement

Phypers then accused Richards of infidelity, substance abuse, and even endangering their daughter, Eloise.

In an explosive statement shared with media outlets, he wrote, “For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The mom-of-three accused the businessman of leaking her private photos and violating court orders.
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-three accused the businessman of leaking her private photos and violating court orders.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to say the situation with their daughter was “heartbreaking” and alleged Richards would sometimes pass out from substance use — even while driving.

The mom-of-three, for her part, fired back in court docs filed July 28. She claimed Phypers has violated the temporary restraining order against him by leaking private information — including nude photos and text messages — from her stolen laptop.

She asked the court to make him return her electronics and to bar him from using or sharing any of the content.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.