Denise Richards Ordered to Pay Up in Messy Aaron Phypers Divorce

Denise Richards is officially writing checks in her messy divorce from Aaron Phypers. Court documents obtained by an outlet reveal that a judge ordered Richards to pay her ex “$5K per month in temporary spousal support” while their divorce moves forward. The payments are due on the 5th of each month, starting March 5, and will continue until the court says otherwise.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards must pay Aaron Phypers $5K per month in temporary spousal support.

On top of that, Richards must cover $25K in Phypers' attorney fees, plus $5K, which could go toward a forensic accountant. The total $30K will be split into three $10K payments at the end of March, April and May. The ruling follows Phypers’ October 2025 request for spousal support. Both he and Denise testified before the judge made the decision.

This comes after Phypers’ mother, Patricia Phypers, launched a fundraising campaign claiming her son lost custody of their daughter, Eloise. She wrote, "The deepest wound is the loss of his daughter — my granddaughter — Eloise. She was our light. She adored her daddy. And overnight, she was taken from him… and from us… without truth, without justice, without mercy."

Source: MEGA The reality star also owes $30K in attorney and accountant fees, per documents.

Patricia continued, "And through it all, I cared for Eloise for weeks, loving her, protecting her, giving her stability while my daughter-in-law traveled. Help my son fight for the truth and for Eloise."

Denise is furious about the move. "Say whatever you want about me, which they have. I’ll deal with that after the divorce. But when you cross a line and bring my youngest daughter into trying to get money from strangers — it’s outrageous," she said on Tori Spelling's podcast. "That is wrong."

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025.

As OK! previously reported, Aaron initially filed for divorce in July 2025, claiming he had no income and requested spousal support from Denise. He noted she was earning over $250K a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances. Although Aaron listed their separation date as July 4, Denise intriguingly wrote “TBD” on her response. Days later, she obtained a temporary restraining order on July 16, citing irreconcilable differences — the same reason Aaron gave for their split.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards received a five-year restraining order against her ex.

In September 2025, Denise also asked for spousal support, requesting that Aaron not receive any payments and that he instead contribute to her. By November 7, 2025, the court granted her a five-year restraining order after she accused Aaron of abuse throughout their marriage.