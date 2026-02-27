or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards Ordered to Pay Up in Messy Aaron Phypers Divorce

denise richards aaron phypers divorce order
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards must pay Aaron Phypers $5K monthly in spousal support and $30K in legal fees.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards is officially writing checks in her messy divorce from Aaron Phypers.

Court documents obtained by an outlet reveal that a judge ordered Richards to pay her ex “$5K per month in temporary spousal support” while their divorce moves forward. The payments are due on the 5th of each month, starting March 5, and will continue until the court says otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Denise Richards must pay Aaron Phypers $5K per month in temporary spousal support.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards must pay Aaron Phypers $5K per month in temporary spousal support.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On top of that, Richards must cover $25K in Phypers' attorney fees, plus $5K, which could go toward a forensic accountant. The total $30K will be split into three $10K payments at the end of March, April and May.

The ruling follows Phypers’ October 2025 request for spousal support. Both he and Denise testified before the judge made the decision.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after Phypers’ mother, Patricia Phypers, launched a fundraising campaign claiming her son lost custody of their daughter, Eloise.

She wrote, "The deepest wound is the loss of his daughter — my granddaughter — Eloise. She was our light. She adored her daddy. And overnight, she was taken from him… and from us… without truth, without justice, without mercy."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star also owes $30K in attorney and accountant fees, per documents.
Source: MEGA

The reality star also owes $30K in attorney and accountant fees, per documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Patricia continued, "And through it all, I cared for Eloise for weeks, loving her, protecting her, giving her stability while my daughter-in-law traveled. Help my son fight for the truth and for Eloise."

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Denise is furious about the move.

"Say whatever you want about me, which they have. I’ll deal with that after the divorce. But when you cross a line and bring my youngest daughter into trying to get money from strangers — it’s outrageous," she said on Tori Spelling's podcast. "That is wrong."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Aaron Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Aaron initially filed for divorce in July 2025, claiming he had no income and requested spousal support from Denise. He noted she was earning over $250K a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances.

Although Aaron listed their separation date as July 4, Denise intriguingly wrote “TBD” on her response. Days later, she obtained a temporary restraining order on July 16, citing irreconcilable differences — the same reason Aaron gave for their split.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Denise Richards received a five-year restraining order against her ex.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards received a five-year restraining order against her ex.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2025, Denise also asked for spousal support, requesting that Aaron not receive any payments and that he instead contribute to her. By November 7, 2025, the court granted her a five-year restraining order after she accused Aaron of abuse throughout their marriage.

Aaron resurfaced publicly on October 17, 2025, posting $200K bail after being arrested for spousal abuse. He faces two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. If convicted, each count of injuring a spouse carries a two-to-four-year prison sentence.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.