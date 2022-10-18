Denise Richards Sends Pulses Racing With Sexy Snap After Bravocon Snub
Denise Richards is showing Bravocon what they missed out on.
After the New York based annual event celebrating all things Bravo seemingly snubbed the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who first joined RHOBH during season 9 — by not extending her an invite, the bombshell nearly broke the internet with a seductive snap on Instagram.
On Sunday, October 16, the last day of the three-day event, Richards, 51, posed pretty at lunch for her husband, Aaron Phypers, as she seductively looked at the camera while applying lip gloss. With her hair in a messy yet stylish updo, Richards put her piercing blue eyes and ageless skin on display as she stunned in a yellow tank top.
CHARLIE SHEEN & DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN RACKING IN MORE THAN 200 ONLYFANS FOLLOWERS AFTER DEBUT — DO HER PARENTS APPROVE?
"Happy Sunday 💛," she captioned her snap while encouraging her more-than 1.4 million Instagram followers to check out her OnlyFans account. "link in bio 🥰," she teased before giving her handsome hunk credit for taking the photo.
Richards' comments section was flooded with online users either gushing over her good looks or Housewives fans begging for the reality star to return to the beloved franchise. "Lookin like your 27 again," wrote one admirer, with another adding, "prettiest women alive. cant fight me over it…"
Others begged, "Come back to housewives," and to "Bring back Denisse."
"We want you back on RHOBH!!!!!" pleaded one reality star fan. "#firerinnabravo." The call for action for Bravo to fire Lisa Rinna comes after the 59-year-old and Richards' very public falling out following rumors of the Wild Things actress' alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.
Despite vehemently denying the claims, Rinna sided with Glanville and slammed Charlie Sean's ex-wife for sending out cease and desist letters to get her costars to stop talking about the ladies' rumored romance.
And while Richards parted ways with the show in 2020, she still wanted an invite to the reality star-filled New York Bravocon.
DENISE RICHARDS' HUSBAND AARON PHYPERS CANDIDLY REACTS TO WIFE'S ONLYFANS ACCOUNT
The blonde beauty took to Twitter on Friday, October 14 — the first day of Bravocon — and tweeted: "I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon @BravoTV," while tagging alum Camille Grammer Meyer’s account. "wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us?"
Richards wasn't in attendance at the fan-filled event, but her name was brought up during several penalties, with Tamra Judge even requesting that the television personality makes a grand return.
When asked during one of the panels who would be on her own Ultimate Girl’s Trip show, Judge picked Richards, Rinna, Glanville, Kathy Hilton, Lisa Vanderpump — which would certainly be a season for the books.