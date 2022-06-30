Honesty HourDenise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Candidly Reacts To Wife's OnlyFans Account
A supportive husband! Aaron Phypers appears to be a fan of wife Denise Richards creating an OnlyFans account.
"Aaron is right behind Denise and loves how confident and empowered she’s being," claimed an insider after the reality star, who wed Aaron in 2018, announced her decision to join the NSFW platform earlier this month. "They have a very healthy and secure relationship, a white-hot love life and he’s more attracted to her than he’s ever been."
After teasing her account on Thursday, June 23, via Instagram — captioning a video of herself in the ocean, “Ready…here we go💛 #onlyfans Link in bio💋” — the source told Us Weekly that Denise, 51, is now working on her vision for her profile.
“Right now she’s figuring out what type of content she’ll post, it will be sexy of course but she wants to keep it as classy as possible,” the source added. “The site isn’t just about NSFW and can be naughty versus overtly graphic, and that’s what she wants to go for.”
Denise's business venture comes only days after her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami, 18, made her debut on OnlyFans. Though the famous offspring received a ton of backlash, including from her father — though he changed his tune shortly after —Denise backed Sami's choice to join the subscription-based social media platform.
“I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote in a statement via Instagram on June 17. “And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”
When Sami first teased her OnlyFans account on June 13, the Wild Things actress praised her daughter in the comment section, writing: "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you ❤️."
Meanwhile, the Two and a Half Men actor made it clear that he did not "condone" Sami's new business venture, pointing out: "This did not occur under my roof," as he threw shade at his ex-wife.
However, Charlie backtracked on his previous statements days later after having a heart-to-heart with the mother of his children, as OK! reported.
"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," Charlie's rep explained. "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."
The former flames also share 17-year-old daughter Lola.