After teasing her account on Thursday, June 23, via Instagram — captioning a video of herself in the ocean, “Ready…here we go💛 #onlyfans Link in bio💋” — the source told Us Weekly that Denise, 51, is now working on her vision for her profile.

CHARLIE SHEEN & DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN RACKING IN MORE THAN 200 ONLYFANS FOLLOWERS AFTER DEBUT — DO HER PARENTS APPROVE?

“Right now she’s figuring out what type of content she’ll post, it will be sexy of course but she wants to keep it as classy as possible,” the source added. “The site isn’t just about NSFW and can be naughty versus overtly graphic, and that’s what she wants to go for.”