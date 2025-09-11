Denise Richards Spills Shocking Details About Charlie Sheen's 'White Trash' Sandwiches for His Hookers
Denise Richards opened up about her past in a jaw-dropping revelation during the second episode of Charlie Sheen’s new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. The actress recalled making “white trash” sandwiches for her ex-husband’s “hookers” during one of his infamous drug-fueled benders.
Richards recalled being summoned to check on Sheen after he went missing for two days while filming Two and a Half Men. “They would call me all the f------- time to go there because I can’t get fired. I was your ex-wife, I was already fired,” she said.
"They were like, 'Could you please come over and see if he's alive? We haven't seen him for two days,'" Richards shared. "And then I would pound on his door. I'm like, 'Open the f--- up!'"
On one fateful visit, Richards brought food with her to Sheen's house. To her surprise, she found his costar Jon Cryer there as well. "I'm making sandwiches and Jon was super nervous and he goes, 'What are you doing?' I go, 'Well, he hasn't eaten and I'm making sandwiches,'" Richards explained.
The situation took an unexpected turn when "two or three hookers" came downstairs. "I remember Jon asking me, 'Are you making them sandwiches?' and I go, 'Well, yeah. What am I gonna say? Sorry, because of what you do for a living, you don't get one of my white trash mayo, mustard, turkey, cheese, lettuce sandwiches?'"
Richards, 54, clarified that her culinary efforts were meant to help. "It wasn't like I was making a gourmet sandwich. Like, I'm trying to help keep him good," she added.
Richards and Sheen, 60, tied the knot in June 2002 after less than a year of dating. They welcomed daughters Sami Sheen, 21, and Lola Sheen, 20, during their marriage. However, their relationship hit a rocky patch. In March 2005, the starlet filed for divorce from the actor, citing "irreconcilable differences."
During their custody battle, Denise accused Charlie of "inappropriate behavior … and conduct," including "his attraction to underage women and his sexual explicitness on the internet." While they briefly reconciled, they ultimately finalized their divorce and were declared legally single in November 2006.
Charlie also shocked the world when he revealed his HIV-positive status in 2015.
A source later revealed that Denise had known about it "for a number of years" and that Charlie "was infected after they divorced, and they haven't been intimate since."
Despite a tumultuous past, including a $1.2 million lawsuit from Denise in 2016, the exes appeared to have buried the hatchet. Just last week, they smiled together at the premiere of the documentary, marking their first joint red carpet appearance in 20 years.
Both episodes of aka Charlie Sheen are available to stream on Netflix.