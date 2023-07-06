Charlie Sheen Blames HIV Medication for Mood Swings and Memory Loss: Source
Charlie Sheen feels his HIV medication may be doing more harm than good.
According to insiders close to the Anger Management actor — who diagnosed with HIV in 2011 — Sheen feels the drugs used to keep the disease at bay have caused him severe memory loss and mood swings.
Sources told Radar the 57-year-old has been complaining to friends that the medication has left him with "borderline dementia," which has challenged his mental and emotional abilities.
Sheen — who is reportedly now on the experimental drug PRO 140 — explained during a 2017 interview that the medications "kept me suppressed and alive" but had some side effects.
"But I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia," he admitted two years after revealing his shocking diagnosis to the world. "I've started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life."
According to New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, the side effects may actually stem from Sheen's decades of partying and drug use. "The symptoms of dementia may not be an outgrowth of his medications alone," the medical expert explained.
"You cannot discount the years of drugs and alcohol abuse along with dangerous s***** promiscuity," Fischer noted of the Wall Street star. "He has caused untold damage to himself. Hopefully, his brain function can be restored, but after a lifetime of self-destructive behavior, it may be too late to head off possible long-term effects."
The scary health update comes as Sheen reportedly went "ballistic" after his 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, joined the controversial subscription service OnlyFans with the full support of his ex-wife Denise Richards.
"Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," the insider spilled of the patriarch blaming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
Daily Mail conducted the 2017 interview with Sheen about the side effects of the legal drugs he was taking.