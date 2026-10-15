Denise Richards Swears Off Marriage for Good After Bitter Split From Aaron Phypers: 'Absolutely Not'

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Denise Richards has no plans to walk down the aisle again after a painful split from Aaron Phypers. The 55-year-old actress opened up about the emotional toll of their separation and gave a blunt answer about her romantic future during her recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show. "Will I ever get married again? Abso-f--------lutely not. I don't want that piece of paper," the Wild Things star told host Jenny McCarthy, making it clear her feelings about marriage have changed dramatically since the relationship ended. Her remarks come as the ex-couple's divorce continues to make its way through the courts.

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Source: YouTube Richards opened up about divorce from Phypers.

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'This Was a Business Arrangement'

Source: MEGA Richards said her ex-husband treated her like a 'product.'

Speaking on the podcast, Richards explained that her experience with Phypers has left her with no desire to enter another marriage. "Learning that to him, I was a product, and this was a business arrangement," she stated. "This was not a marriage." The actress also acknowledged that this was not her first divorce, referring to her earlier marriage to Charlie Sheen. "That part, I can't do again. I'm 0 for 2. I am," Richards said.

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'I Want to Fall in Love Again'

Source: MEGA The star is open to love but not marriage.

However, she is very much interested in finding someone. "I would have a partner. I want to fall in love again," she said. "I don't want to be bitter. I don't want to be cold. But I also, what I do wanna let go of is the hatred towards him," she noted, adding that she believes "it's not healthy."

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'I Will Never Say I Forgive Him'

Source: MEGA Richards does not plan to forgive Phypers but herself.

When the podcast host revealed that it took her almost 20 years to forgive her ex-partner, Richards replied, "I will never say I forgive him." "I think what I have to do is what you said in the beginning of this is you forgiving yourself," she added. "I'm actually more probably mad at myself, really that how could you have let him be, even in your bank accounts?" The Hunting Housewives star expressed shock at her own decision, questioning how she had married someone she "didn't trust" with "money." McCarthy supported Richards' decision, with the Starship Troopers star adding, "It's just a chapter I don't want to remember."

Why Her Marriage to Phypers Ended

Source: MEGA The couple faced multiple problems in their relationship.