Denise Richards Claims She Was 'Scared to Leave' Ex Aaron Phypers in Emotional Interview: 'It's Survival'

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Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/Youtube Denise Richards alleged on Bunnie Xo’s podcast that she experienced an ‘abusive marriage’ with ex-husband Aaron Phypers.

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Richards admitted she felt trapped in the relationship, explaining that fear made it difficult to walk away. She said she was “f------ scared to leave” her then-husband and claimed the alleged abuse eventually became “normal.” Although she knew “it was wrong,” Richards said she had become “so beaten down” that she “didn’t know how to leave.” “It’s survival. He’s such a big guy. I’ve never laid a hand on him,” Richards said. “Oh my God, I would not be here right now if I did.”

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Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube

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Richards Felt She Was ‘Conned’

Source: MEGA Denise Richards claimed she was afraid to leave the relationship and said fear made the alleged abuse feel ‘normal’ over time.

The actress also said she felt “conned,” explaining that the relationship changed dramatically after they got married. She described Phypers as a “completely different person than the person I married.” “That’s the hardest part of it. We were together over eight years, married a little over six, and I never thought I would’ve been in this situation ever. And now I get it,” the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Bunnie. “It’s easy to say, ‘Why wouldn’t someone leave,’ or ‘You should’ve known, you should’ve seen these things,’ a lot of people asked me that. I didn’t. I wouldn’t have married the person.”

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Richards Recalled the First Time She Was Allegedly Hit

Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube Denise Richards said she was shocked the first time Aaron Phypers allegedly hit her and recalled her father's warning about abusive relationships.

The mother-of-three also reflected on what she claimed was the first time Phypers became physically violent. According to Richards, the incident happened after they were married and after the Canadian actor had received his green card. “I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, f---. There’s no going back from this.’ My dad always taught my sister and I, he said, ‘If a man hits you once, he’ll hit you again.’ And I told him, I said, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” she recalled. Richards said Phypers appeared “so remorseful” afterward that she “felt bad for him.” She added that she eventually “played it down” after he put “doubts” in her mind. Richards also revisited the story behind a widely discussed photo showing her with a black eye. She alleged that the injury happened after police responded to an argument at Phypers’ home while his cousin was present. According to Richards, once the officer left, Phypers called her a “f------ b----” before striking her. “At that moment I thought, ‘Is my eye okay?’ I was so scared... And then it was just all the time, doing stuff,” she said. “But [people] ask me, ‘How come you never called the police?’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t call the police and they showed up and that’s what happened to me.’"

Their Divorce Turned Contentious

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025 and requested spousal support, while Denise Richards later obtained a temporary restraining order.