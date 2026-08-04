Denise Richards Claims She Was 'Scared to Leave' Ex Aaron Phypers in Emotional Interview: 'It's Survival'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
Denise Richards is speaking candidly about her former marriage to ex-husband Aaron Phypers.
During the Monday, August 3, episode of Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde Podcast,” the reality star shared emotional details about what she described as an “abusive marriage” with The Leap actor.
Richards admitted she felt trapped in the relationship, explaining that fear made it difficult to walk away.
She said she was “f------ scared to leave” her then-husband and claimed the alleged abuse eventually became “normal.” Although she knew “it was wrong,” Richards said she had become “so beaten down” that she “didn’t know how to leave.”
“It’s survival. He’s such a big guy. I’ve never laid a hand on him,” Richards said. “Oh my God, I would not be here right now if I did.”
Richards Felt She Was ‘Conned’
The actress also said she felt “conned,” explaining that the relationship changed dramatically after they got married.
She described Phypers as a “completely different person than the person I married.”
“That’s the hardest part of it. We were together over eight years, married a little over six, and I never thought I would’ve been in this situation ever. And now I get it,” the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Bunnie. “It’s easy to say, ‘Why wouldn’t someone leave,’ or ‘You should’ve known, you should’ve seen these things,’ a lot of people asked me that. I didn’t. I wouldn’t have married the person.”
- 'It's a Betrayal': Denise Richards Doesn't 'Fully Understand' Why Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce, Source Claims
- Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Explosive Fight Before He Filed for Divorce Revealed by Insider: 'They Basically Were Like F--- You'
- Inside Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' Relationship Before Their Split: From First Meeting to Shocking Divorce Filing
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Richards Recalled the First Time She Was Allegedly Hit
The mother-of-three also reflected on what she claimed was the first time Phypers became physically violent.
According to Richards, the incident happened after they were married and after the Canadian actor had received his green card.
“I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, f---. There’s no going back from this.’ My dad always taught my sister and I, he said, ‘If a man hits you once, he’ll hit you again.’ And I told him, I said, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” she recalled.
Richards said Phypers appeared “so remorseful” afterward that she “felt bad for him.” She added that she eventually “played it down” after he put “doubts” in her mind.
Richards also revisited the story behind a widely discussed photo showing her with a black eye. She alleged that the injury happened after police responded to an argument at Phypers’ home while his cousin was present. According to Richards, once the officer left, Phypers called her a “f------ b----” before striking her.
“At that moment I thought, ‘Is my eye okay?’ I was so scared... And then it was just all the time, doing stuff,” she said. “But [people] ask me, ‘How come you never called the police?’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t call the police and they showed up and that’s what happened to me.’"
Their Divorce Turned Contentious
As OK! previously reported, Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025, claiming he had no income and requesting spousal support from Richards. In the filing, he alleged that the actress earned more than $250,000 per month through OnlyF---, television projects, brand partnerships and public appearances.
Although Phypers listed July 4 as their separation date, Richards wrote “TBD” in her response. Just days later, on July 16, she obtained a restraining order, citing irreconcilable differences — the same reason Phypers listed in his divorce filing.
Meanwhile, podcast host Bunnie also recently finalized her divorce from longtime husband Jelly Roll, ending their decade-long marriage in May. News of their split became public the following month.