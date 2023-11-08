Denise Richards 'Wanted to Be Myself' While Filming 'RHOBH,' Actress Didn't Want to 'Play a Part'
Denise Richards revealed why she liked to dress down while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for two seasons.
"I like watching it, too. I loved seeing what outfit Dorit [Kemsley] was going to show up in. That is not who I am. I do that for an event because for me, it's work. Dorit said, 'This is work.' I said, 'I didn't think of it that way.' I just thought of me going to dinner or lunch with my girlfriends. I am not going to wear a frickin ballgown in the Bahamas. She was right in the sense it was work. It's whatever image each women wants to put out there of themselves. It's how they want to be perceived. I don't know a lot of them outside the show, so for me, that's why I said to the producers involved in the show, 'I can be myself or I can be the actress Denise Richards and be glammed up the whole time and be treated like I am filming a scripted show, playing a part,'" the 52-year-old said on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."
Though some of the ladies looked down on her fashion sense, she confessed she thought there needed to be some real component to the series.
"I said, 'I want to be myself. I want to go to lunch wearing jeans, or if I am in the Bahamas, I am wearing shorts. I am not going to wear a ballgown.' Unless they said, 'Wear a ballgown.' I still wore my jeans. Actually, Kyle [Richards] called me a ragamuffin the second season. I still looked like a ragamuffin. I don't know if it aired or not. The second season we were in Santa Barbara and they were talking about some s--- about my clothes, and I am like, 'So what?' If I decided to get hair and makeup — I did do that a few times — I didn't want to look like s---. I don't want to look at myself on TV and look like a piece of s---. I treated it like reality. I wanted to be myself and this is who I was. I did glam more my second season, but I didn't dress in ballgowns," she declared.
Though Richards has been in Hollywood for several years, she was advised against going on the Bravo show.
"It didn't hurt my acting career, and I wasn't sure how it would go. It definitely didn't hurt it. Some of my reps were like, 'Absolutely not.' I said, 'I am going to do it anyway. If it goes bad, I will take responsibility for it.' Our business is changing. It was ultimately a good experience. I actually have a lot of fun memories — a lot of rotten ones too," she said.
After two seasons, Richards announced she was leaving the series for now. "We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn't reach an agreement on the deal," Andy Cohen previously shared of her exit.