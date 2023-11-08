Denise Richards Will 'Never Be Friends' With Lisa Rinna After Her 'Bad' Experience on 'RHOBH': 'You Learn a Lot About People'

Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna's relationship was severely impacted when they both appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the former is addressing the demise of their friendship.

"We would still be friends — Lisa Rinna and I — if we weren't on the show. I think you learn a lot about people when you live with them, travel or work with them. I had never worked with Rinna before, so we worked in the same movie — ironically, my ex-husband was in it. I didn't have a scene with her, and I didn't work with her," the actress, 52, said on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."