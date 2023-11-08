Denise Richards Will 'Never Be Friends' With Lisa Rinna After Her 'Bad' Experience on 'RHOBH': 'You Learn a Lot About People'
Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna's relationship was severely impacted when they both appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the former is addressing the demise of their friendship.
"We would still be friends — Lisa Rinna and I — if we weren't on the show. I think you learn a lot about people when you live with them, travel or work with them. I had never worked with Rinna before, so we worked in the same movie — ironically, my ex-husband was in it. I didn't have a scene with her, and I didn't work with her," the actress, 52, said on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."
"For me personally, would Aaron and I be married if we were on the show in 10 years? Absolutely. The show itself — that environment can change people itself," she said, referring to her husband, Aaron Phypers. "Absolutely. I do think Lisa Rinna — people knew who she was, but she didn't have the fame she has now. I will never be friends with her ever. How she could sacrifice a friendship for a friend that isn't going to last forever — at what cost."
"I also had a negative experience. My experience with Lisa Rinna was so bad that I thought, 'OK, what would happen next season?' I don't know if they will ask me back. I just did a few episodes. I didn't call to say, 'Hey, can I come back?' I have no ego, either. After my second season, because I wanted it to be real, I said, 'How would it make sense if all the women f------ hate me?' Almost everyone did except for Garcelle [Beauvais] and Sutton [Stracke], but everyone else was such an a------ to me. I thought, 'How would it make sense for me to come back?' That's where you learn the process of what the show is," she added of potentially coming back to the reality show now that Rinna is no longer on it.
As OK! previously reported, Rinna, 60, told Richards about the show and got her to eventually sign on. However, a rumor ended their longstanding friendship. Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards had a romantic night together, but she denied the claim.
The makeup mogul then attacked Richards during the reunion.
"I watched #RHOBH last night," Richards later wrote on social media. "While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?"