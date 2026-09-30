'Dennis Haskins Was in Our Corner,' Tiffani Thiessen Says in Heartfelt Tribute to Late 'Saved by the Bell' Actor

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Tiffani Thiessen shared a touching look back at her years working alongside Dennis Haskins. "Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner," Thiessen wrote on her Instagram post. "I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B," she captioned. Haskins, who played Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, died on September 27, 2026, at age 75. His cause of death was not publicly known.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @TIFFANITHIESSEN/INSTAGRAM Tiffani Thiessen remembered Dennis Haskins and the memories they shared as a cast.

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Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins starred as Principal Richard Belding on 'Saved by the Bell.'

The Good Morning, Miss Bliss star became a familiar face to viewers. He appeared on the NBC series Saved by the Bell from 1989 through 1993. Later on, he continued the role on Saved by the Bell: The New Class from 1993 to 2000.

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Fans Remembered Dennis Haskins on Tiffani Thiessen's Post

Source: MEGA Tiffani Thiessen paid tribute to Dennis Haskins through Instagram post following his death.

Fans also shared their condolences beneath Thiessen's post, with several remembering Haskins' role on the series. "In our hearts, he was everyone’s principal," one fan wrote. "Sad day for us 90s kids," a second fan added. "I don’t remember my actual principal, but I remember mr b!," one commenter wrote. "It’s always a relief to hear from a child actor that an adult was good to them on a set," another user commented. One user also remembered one of Principal Belding’s familiar lines. "Hey hey hey hey hey, what is going on here!?!?!?," the fan wrote.

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Mario Lopez Paid Tribute to His Costar

Source: MEGA Mario Lopez remembered Dennis Haskins in a heartfelt message.

Mario Lopez played A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell and worked alongside Haskins throughout the series. Lopez shared a personal message about his longtime costar and friend. "Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins," he wrote in an Instagram post. "He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family," he added.

Dennis Haskins’ Representative Shared Statement

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins’ representative, Jay Schachter also shared his reaction to the actor’s death.