'Heartbroken' Lark Voorhies Pays Tribute to 'Gentle and Kind' 'Saved by the Bell' Costar Dennis Haskins After His Death
Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Lark Voorhies is mourning the death of her longtime Saved by the Bell costar Dennis Haskins.
The actress, who played Lisa Turtle opposite Haskins' beloved Bayside High principal Mr. Belding, shared an emotional Instagram tribute after his death at age 75 was announced Monday, September 28.
"Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply," Voorhies wrote.
Lark Voorhies Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dennis Haskins' Death
Voorhies reflected on the decades she and Haskins knew each other after meeting through the hit sitcom.
"We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart," she wrote.
Voorhies added that she was "truly heartbroken" and will miss Haskins' "warmth and laughter more than words can say."
"Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart," she concluded.
Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins Remained Close
Their friendship continued long after Saved by the Bell ended.
Voorhies revealed in June that Haskins gave her a Luther Vandross CD and a large teddy bear as a wrap gift during the show's final season.
She called him a "kind-hearted guy" and said the pair maintained a "wonderful friendship," noting that Haskins continued checking in and staying in touch after the series ended.
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Dennis Haskins Previously Showed His Support for Lark Voorhies
The friendship went both ways, as Haskins publicly supported Voorhies years after their time at Bayside High.
In 2014, he said Voorhies was "doing great" while acknowledging she was "fighting through some stuff."
Haskins also described his former costar as one of his favorites and declared, "Lark's the best."
Voorhies later returned to the Saved by the Bell universe with an appearance in Peacock's 2020 reboot.
Dennis Haskins Played Mr. Belding for Years
Haskins became synonymous with Mr. Belding after playing the principal throughout all four seasons of Saved by the Bell.
He also portrayed the character on Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the series that was eventually retooled into Saved by the Bell, and later reprised the role in Saved by the Bell: The New Class from 1993 until 2000.
His agent, Jay Schachter, confirmed Haskins' death and called it a "tragic loss."
"Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more," Schachter said, adding that Haskins "absolutely LOVED his fans" and always made time for them.