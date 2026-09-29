NEWS 'Heartbroken' Lark Voorhies Pays Tribute to 'Gentle and Kind' 'Saved by the Bell' Costar Dennis Haskins After His Death Source: MEGA Lark Voorhies shared an emotional tribute to longtime 'Saved by the Bell' costar Dennis Haskins following his death. Taylor Camp Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lark Voorhies is mourning the death of her longtime Saved by the Bell costar Dennis Haskins. The actress, who played Lisa Turtle opposite Haskins' beloved Bayside High principal Mr. Belding, shared an emotional Instagram tribute after his death at age 75 was announced Monday, September 28. "Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply," Voorhies wrote.

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Lark Voorhies Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dennis Haskins' Death

View this post on Instagram Source: @REALLARKVOORHIES/INSTAGRAM Lark Voorhies said Dennis Haskins will always hold a 'special place' in her heart.

Voorhies reflected on the decades she and Haskins knew each other after meeting through the hit sitcom. "We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart," she wrote. Voorhies added that she was "truly heartbroken" and will miss Haskins' "warmth and laughter more than words can say." "Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart," she concluded.

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Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins Remained Close

Source: MEGA The former costars maintained a close friendship after 'Saved by the Bell,' with Lark Voorhies revealing Dennis Haskins regularly checked in on her.

Their friendship continued long after Saved by the Bell ended. Voorhies revealed in June that Haskins gave her a Luther Vandross CD and a large teddy bear as a wrap gift during the show's final season. She called him a "kind-hearted guy" and said the pair maintained a "wonderful friendship," noting that Haskins continued checking in and staying in touch after the series ended.

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Dennis Haskins Previously Showed His Support for Lark Voorhies

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins publicly supported Lark Voorhies over the years and once described the actress as one of his favorite costars.

The friendship went both ways, as Haskins publicly supported Voorhies years after their time at Bayside High. In 2014, he said Voorhies was "doing great" while acknowledging she was "fighting through some stuff." Haskins also described his former costar as one of his favorites and declared, "Lark's the best." Voorhies later returned to the Saved by the Bell universe with an appearance in Peacock's 2020 reboot.

Dennis Haskins Played Mr. Belding for Years

Source: MEGA Dennis Haskins became beloved as Bayside High principal Mr. Belding.