BREAKING NEWS
Dennis Quaid Is a 'Crazy Donald Trump Guy' Who 'Kept It Under Wraps' Until Last Year, Declares Costar Nick Offerman

Composite photo of Dennis Quaid, Donald Trump and Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman admitted Dennis Quaid was one of his 'heroes.'

March 12 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Nick Offerman didn't bite his tongue when discussing his distaste for Dennis Quaid's seemingly sudden political awakening.

During a recent appearance on Jon Lovett's "Lovett or Leave It" podcast, he shaded his Sovereign costar, saying, "unfortunately, [he's] a crazy [Donald] Trump guy with a gospel record."

Nick Offerman Drags Dennis Quaid

Photo of Nick Offerman claimed 'Sovereign' costar Dennis Quaid is now a 'crazy Trump guy.'
Nick Offerman claimed 'Sovereign' costar Dennis Quaid is now a 'crazy Trump guy.'

"He, like, exploded. Right after we finished the movie, he suddenly came out with a gospel country record and went on Tucker Carlson and f----- [Sean] Hannity to, like, play his Trump gospel songs," the Parks and Recreation alum, 55, recalled. "And we were like, ‘What?’"

Offerman was disappointed in Quaid, noting, "I mean, he’s a hero of my life. Like, I’ve looked up to him. He’s a great actor."

Photo of Dennis Quaid was recently on Air Force One.
Dennis Quaid was recently on Air Force One.

Lovett thought it was the 71-year-old Parent Trap star's brother Randy Quaid, 75, who was the Trump fan, to which Offerman replied, "He was very crazy. And he went away, but Dennis, like, kept it under wraps until just last year."

"He was just on Air Force One," the comedian noted. "He just was on a flight. Like it was a news story that he was the first person to know about Iran. F------ Dennis Quaid."

Dennis Quaid Called Trump 'His Favorite President'

Dennis Quaid

The comedic actor noted Dennis Quaid's brother Randy is also 'crazy.'

As OK! reported, Dennis recently gushed over how "approachable, funny and genuine" he finds the 79-year-old Republican, calling him his "favorite president of the 21st century."

"He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person," the movie star explained. "I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy. People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy."

When asked about his political views, The Substance star said, "I’m a common-sense independent myself. You know, I think I lean more conservative in my head. But umm, I’m just for common sense."

Other Celebrities Have Shamed His Political Views

Photo of Dennis Quaid called Donald Trump 'approachable, funny and genuine.'
Dennis Quaid called Donald Trump 'approachable, funny and genuine.'

Nick isn't the only celebrity who has criticized his stance, as Lauren Holly, 62, recently joked on social media, "At least I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday."

His ex-fiancée Lea Thompson, 64, was upset to see her former beau at a campaign for the POTUS, captioning a video of the moment, "I was engaged to him.🤔 #VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #crimeisactuallydown."

Photo of Donald Trump is 'The Rookie' star's 'favorite president of the 21st century.'
Donald Trump is 'The Rookie' star's 'favorite president of the 21st century.'

Not long after, she teared up when asked about Dennis in an interview.

"You recently spoke up about your ex, Dennis Quaid and his ties with Donald Trump. You've been a champion for women forever. Yesterday, it didn't work out. How do we move forward from today?" a reporter questioned.

The emotional actress took a pause before saying, "I don't know. I don't know. I'm sorry."

