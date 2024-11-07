'Scared' Lea Thompson Breaks Down Crying About Ex Dennis Quaid's Endorsement of Donald Trump Hours After He Wins the 2024 Election
Lea Thompson began to cry in an interview conducted just hours after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.
On Wednesday, November 6 — weeks after the actress criticized her former fiancé Dennis Quaid for supporting the Republican — the actress was asked how the country should deal with a second Trump presidency.
“You recently spoke up about your ex, Dennis Quaid and his ties with Donald Trump. You've been a champion for women forever. Yesterday, it didn't work out. How do we move forward from today?” Thompson, 63, was asked.
The Back to the Future alum was silent until she started tearing up and said, “I don't know.”
She continued to cry and repeated, “I don't know. I'm sorry.”
When queried if there was any reason for people to be “hopeful,” she shared, “I don't feel so hopeful. I feel... scared. I have daughters.”
“I don't know if it will affect you or me, but I am a mom and know people that have been very affected by having babies that have died,” she explained. “It just, I feel really bad for them. But America's spoken.”
The mother-of-two continued: “We fight the fights. We fight to fight and the battles that we want to carry. It's just not a lot of fun right now.”
Thompson joked that America needs a DeLorean – the time-traveling machine used by Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly in Back to the Future.
“We need that,” she stated. “We need to get on that.”
- Dennis Quaid's Ex-Fiancée Lea Thompson Shades Actor for Supporting Donald Trump at His California Rally: 'Stop the Stupid'
- Jennifer Lawrence Says Trump Changed Her Political Views: 'I Grew Up Republican'
- 'Suck My D---': Lili Reinhart Ridicules Trump Supporter as Actress Expresses Heartbreak for President-Elect's Sexual Assault Accusers
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Thompson’s emotional remarks came after she shaded Quaid for showing his support for Trump at his California rally.
“I was engaged to him.🤔#VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #crimeisactuallydown,” she penned to fans on X — formerly known as Twitter — referencing how Quaid got down on one knee in 1984.
During Quaid’s speech at the event, he claimed, “I'm here to tell you that it's time to pick a side. Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?”
“Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide-open borders? Which is it? Because it’s time to pick a side,” he added.
The star — who recently played Ronald Reagan in his new movie Reagan — continued, “You know, I’m an actor and I just had this movie come out that’s, it was a famous last name: Reagan. My favorite president of the 20th century. And it’s amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today. I don’t know if you have — 2those of you who are of a certain age here probably remember the inflation that was going on back then: 20 percent interest on a bank loan. We had Iran hostages. We were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us."
Daily Mail reported on Thompson's reaction.