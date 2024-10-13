Dennis Quaid's Ex-Fiancée Lea Thompson Shades Actor for Supporting Donald Trump at His California Rally: 'Stop the Stupid'
Lea Thompson seems glad she and Dennis Quaid decided to go their separate ways!
On Saturday, October 12, the Back to the Future alum, 63, shaded The Substance actor, 70, for showing his support for Donald Trump while speaking at his California rally.
“I was engaged to him.🤔 #VoteBlueToStopTheStupid #crimeisactuallydown,” the actress penned alongside a video of her ex-fiancé addressing a crowd of the politician’s fans.
The former couple met in 1982 on the set of Jaws 3-D and began dating. The couple then got engaged in 1984 until their split in 1987.
During his remarks at the former president's rally on Saturday, October 12, the Reagan star praised Trump and even compared him to the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, whom he portrayed in the 2024 film.
“Hello, everybody. God bless you. God bless America. I’m here today to tell you that it’s time to pick a side. Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order, or wide-open borders? Which is it? Because it’s time to pick a side.” Quaid began his speech.
He continued: “You know, I’m an actor and I just had this movie come out that’s, it was a famous last name: Reagan. My favorite president of the 20th century. And it’s amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today. I don’t know if you have – those of you who are of a certain age here probably remember the inflation that was going on back then: 20% interest on a bank loan. We had Iran hostages. We were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us."
The father-of-three — who shares son Jack, 32, with Meg Ryan and twins Thomas and Zoe, 16, with Kimberly Buffington — then declared his allegiances to Trump.
“Ronald Reagan came along and said, no, we’re not a nation in decline. We’re going there. And we followed him. The same with Trump. With President Trump. My favorite president of the 21st century,” he stated.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Quaid has been associated with Trump and Reagan. In September, he was grilled about the connection on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace.
"You have a new movie out called Reagan that focuses on his effort to win the Cold War," the show’s host Chris Wallace, 76, noted. "You’ve come out for Donald Trump in this election. And I’m a little curious about that because a lot of people say that there would be no room for Ronald Reagan in Donald Trump’s Republican Party."
Quaid disagreed with the comment, claiming the "principles of Ronald Reagan and the principles of Donald Trump are very similar."
However, Wallace quickly rebutted by rattling off a number of personal and policy differences between the two ex-presidents.
"Well, let me pick up on that though because Reagan confronted the Russians. He talked, and you in the movie talk, about an evil empire. Trump doesn’t do that," the TV personality began. "Reagan supported free trade. Trump imposes tariffs. And Reagan’s 11th commandment was thou shall not speak ill of another Republican. I gotta say, I think Reagan would have been appalled by Trump’s behavior."
Quaid replied, "Well, I do think you see a Trump 2.0 here as far as the Republican party and him getting along that this time around."
"Ronald Reagan was America first I would contend. The circumstances around that, the issues around the election of 1980 are very similar today," he added. "You had high inflation, gas prices, what they were, we had hostages in the Middle East. We were told that we were a nation in decline and felt that malaise that Jimmy Carter himself said that and very similar issues to what is going on today."