OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Dennis Quaid Gushes Over 'Funny' and Genuine Donald Trump: 'He's Really Got a Lot of Energy' 

Image of Dennis Quaid called Donald Trump his 'favorite president of the 21st century.'
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid called Donald Trump his 'favorite president of the 21st century.'

Feb. 23 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Actor Dennis Quaid doubled down on his unabashed love for President Donald Trump, gushing about how “approachable," “funny” and “genuine” he finds the 47th president.

Quaid, who has actively campaigned for Trump and called him his “favorite president of the 21st century," told evangelical pastor and podcaster Greg Laurie how much he loves the 79-year-old POTUS.

The Right Stuff actor, who describes himself as a “common sense independent,” admitted that he was initially hesitant to vote for Trump in 2024 but ironically changed his mind after observing what he described as the "weaponization of our justice system" against him.

Dennis Quaid Once Considered Himself a 'Clinton Democrat'

Image of Dennis Quaid and ex-wife Meg Ryan with former President Bill Clinton.
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Dennis Quaid and ex-wife Meg Ryan with former President Bill Clinton.

“He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person,” Quaid gushed.

“I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy,” he continued. “People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy.”

The ex-husband of actress Meg Ryan blasted left-leaning Hollywood, saying that being an old school “Clinton Democrat” today is the “same thing as being a neo-con, on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can’t be anymore.”

Dennis Quaid Compared Donald Trump to Ronald Reagan

Image of Dennis Quaid promoted his widely panned Reagan biopic at a 2024 Trump rally.
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid promoted his widely panned Reagan biopic at a 2024 Trump rally.

Despite his ironic reasoning for supporting Trump in 2024, Quaid added, “I’m a common-sense independent myself. You know, I think I lean more conservative in my head. But umm, I’m just for common sense.”

Quaid, who portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the widely panned 2024 Reagan biopic, campaigned for Trump at a rally in California’s Coachella Valley in October 2024.

Image of Dennis Quaid called Donald Trump his favorite president at a 2024 campaign rallly.
Source: YouTube/ABC8News

Dennis Quaid called Donald Trump his favorite president at a 2024 campaign rallly.

There, the actor compared Trump to Reagan, suggesting both leaders addressed nations they perceived to be in decline.

“We were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, no, we’re not a nation in decline. We’re going there. And we followed him. The same with Trump. With President Trump. My favorite president of the 21st century,” Quaid told the crowd.

Photo of Dennis Quaid
Source: MEGA

Actor Dennis Quaid is a major fan of Donald Trump

In interviews, Quaid has praised Trump's “sincerity” and willingness to stand up to others, famously stating, "People might call him an [a-- hole], but he's my [a-- hole].”

He has also frequently commended Trump's handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic during his first term. By the time Trump left office on January 20, 2021, approximately 424,000 Americans had died from the virus.

Dennis' brother, actor Randy Quaid, is also a well-known and fervent supporter of Trump. Dennis' son, actor Jack Quaid, has taken a different political stance, publicly supporting Democratic candidates like Kamala Harris.

