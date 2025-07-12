Dennis Quaid's Family Life: All About the Hollywood Star's Wife, Exes, Children, Parents and Siblings

Meg gave birth to her and Dennis' son, Jack, on April 24, 1992.

Jack, who is now 33, followed in his parents' footsteps to become an actor. After scoring a minor role in The Hunger Games in 2012, he has continued to star in more films and TV shows, including Logan Lucky, Vinyl, Just Before I Go, The Boys and Rampage, among others.

Speaking with ET at the premiere of Reagan, Dennis said Jack was "right on track."

"He's way past me at that age," he added. "I'm really so proud of him and he's making great choices. He's such a great person. Which is the most important thing of all. And that's number one, and everything comes out of that."

The proud father continued to gush about his son, saying Jack "has done it his way and his own way,"

Dennis admitted, "I offered to help get him an agent at first and he said 'No dad, I'm doing it on my own.' And then he got all these jobs from all these directors and I say, 'How bout a little help over here?' I don't mind the nepo thing myself, okay? Reverse repo, I'll take it!"