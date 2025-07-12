Dennis Quaid's Family Life: All About the Hollywood Star's Wife, Exes, Children, Parents and Siblings
Dennis Quaid Was Born to Parents Juanita Dale and William Quaid
Born on April 9, 1954, Dennis Quaid was raised by his parents, William Quaid and Juanita Dale, in the suburbs of Texas.
His father, an electrician, died at the age of 63 in 1987, while his real estate agent mom passed away in 2019 at the age of 92.
He Has 2 Brothers
Before Dennis, William and Juanita welcomed their first child, Randy Quaid, on October 1, 1950. They expanded their family when their third son, Buddy, was born on November 26, 1974.
Randy was the first of the siblings to launch a career in Hollywood, starring in films such as Midnight Express in the 1970s. He also appeared in The Parent Trap, Fool for Love, Independence Day, The Rookie, The Right Stuff and Playing by Heart, among others.
In 2011, Dennis shared a rare comment about Randy after the latter became estranged from his brothers.
"I love my brother," Dennis shared in a 2011 interview with People. "That's all I can say. I love my brother and I miss my brother. That's all I'm going to say."
Meanwhile, Buddy appeared in an episode of Seinfeld in the 1990s. He now works in luxury real estate with the team he founded in 2015.
Dennis Quaid Married First Wife P.J. Soles in 1978
Dennis tied the knot with his first wife, P.J. Soles, in 1978 after working together in Our Winning Season. They divorced in 1983.
He Moved on With Second Wife Meg Ryan
A few years after his divorce from P.J., Dennis met his second wife, Meg Ryan, on the set of Innerspace. They developed a romantic connection while starring together in their second movie, D.O.A., in 1988.
Following their 1990 engagement, Dennis and Meg exchanged vows on Valentine's Day in 1991 and welcomed their son, Jack, the following year. They announced their split a decade later and finalized their divorce in July 2001.
In a September 2024 appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Dennis said Meg's skyrocketing career took a toll on their relationship.
"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me, but people are human," he said. "She was ascending as I went into rehab and Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented and deserved all her success."
- Gene Hackman 'Lost Touch' With Son, Had Strained Relationship With His 3 Children Prior to Tragic Death
- Dennis Quaid Desperately Waited for Camp Counselor Daughter, 17, to Call Him During Texas Floods
- Jack Nicholson 'Thrilled' His Son Ray and Dennis Quaid's Kid Jack Are Friends: 'Full Circle Moment'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan Share 1 Son
Meg gave birth to her and Dennis' son, Jack, on April 24, 1992.
Jack, who is now 33, followed in his parents' footsteps to become an actor. After scoring a minor role in The Hunger Games in 2012, he has continued to star in more films and TV shows, including Logan Lucky, Vinyl, Just Before I Go, The Boys and Rampage, among others.
Speaking with ET at the premiere of Reagan, Dennis said Jack was "right on track."
"He's way past me at that age," he added. "I'm really so proud of him and he's making great choices. He's such a great person. Which is the most important thing of all. And that's number one, and everything comes out of that."
The proud father continued to gush about his son, saying Jack "has done it his way and his own way,"
Dennis admitted, "I offered to help get him an agent at first and he said 'No dad, I'm doing it on my own.' And then he got all these jobs from all these directors and I say, 'How bout a little help over here?' I don't mind the nepo thing myself, okay? Reverse repo, I'll take it!"
He Married Kimberly Buffington in 2004
Dennis moved on with his third wife, real estate broker Kimberly Buffington, and married her in a ceremony at his ranch in Paradise Valley, Mont., in 2004.
In March 2012, Kimberly filed for divorce from Dennis after seven years of marriage. However, her attorney withdrew the papers a month later.
The Great Balls of Fire! actor submitted a similar filing in November 2012 before they reconciled again and dismissed the divorce in 2013.
Following the highs and lows in their marriage, Dennis and Kimberly released a joint statement in June 2016, announcing their divorce due to irreconcilable differences. They finalized the filing in April 2018.
Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington Welcomed Twins Via Surrogate
On November 8, 2007, Dennis and Kimberly welcomed twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Gace, via surrogate. The Quaids faced a terrifying time when the newborn siblings nearly died after they were given near-fatal doses of heparin while being treated for staph infections.
"They were in incubators with cords attached to them and monitors, and you could barely hold them," Kimberly said in an interview. "Every time you’d move them, the alarms would sound. . . . The stress was overwhelming."
Fortunately, both Thomas and Zoe made a full recovery after a month.
In July, the Flight of the Phoenix star told Fox News that Zoe was working as a camp counselor in Texas when the Guadalupe River flooded, leaving at least 120 people dead and over 160 still missing.
"I heard about this as I was going to bed that night, and I tried to call her because I knew she was up there," he said. "I knew it wasn't near where the floods were, but I wasn't able to talk to her 'till the next day. I didn't really get a lot of sleep that night."
He added, "Hill County in Texas is a magical place, especially for children going to camp there. It's a cherished memory you carry with you all your life. My daughter was a few miles away from [Camp] Mystic, further north. Thankfully, their camp was OK."
Dennis Quaid Is Now Married to Laura Savoie
Dennis and his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, walked down the aisle at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara on June 2, 2020. Their pastor served as the only witness at the ceremony.