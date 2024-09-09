Dennis Quaid Admits He Doesn’t 'Regret' His Marriage to Meg Ryan
Though Dennis Quaid, 70, and Meg Ryan's marriage didn't last, the former still thinks highly of his ex.
"How about that? When I met Meg I was here as far as career thing and she was here and then it just went like that," the Parent Trap star said of ex's success.
"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me, but people are human," Quaid said on the Friday, September 6, episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? "She was ascending as I went into rehab and Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented and deserved all her success. But I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg, and we got Jack Quaid out of it who is really going on to maybe eclipse both of us."
Still, the exes are in touch today, as they share son Jack, who has appeared in big hits such as Oppenheimer, Scream and The Hunger Games.
Jack previously discussed how his parents' fame has affected his career.
“No matter what I do, people are going to call attention to it. People have called me a ‘nepo baby.’ I’m inclined to agree,” Jack said.
“I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle,” he continued.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Spark Breakup Speculation as Writer Claims Former First Son Has 'Moved on' From TV Star
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Some Rules on How They’ll Keep Their Relationship Fresh' as They Adjust to 'Being Long Distance Lovers Again'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Loved-Up at Upscale Pizza Joint in New York After Packing on the PDA at Chiefs After-Party
For his part, Dennis, who also shares twins Thomas and Zoe with his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, has given his own children advice, including how how they should follow their passions — despite how hard it may be.
"I tell my kids to find something you love to do, then figure out a way to get paid for it," he said. "I don't push them either way. They are who they are."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Quaid recently brought his daughter Zoe with him to her "first red carpet."
"She's got her gown and everything and looks so great," Dennis gushed. "I'm so proud of her. She's such a sweetheart, and smart as a whip. She knows where everything in the house is, so it helps me out."