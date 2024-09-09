or
Dennis Quaid Admits He Doesn’t 'Regret' His Marriage to Meg Ryan

Dennis Quaid said he does not 'regret' his marriage to Meg Ryan.

By:

Sept. 9 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Dennis Quaid, 70, and Meg Ryan's marriage didn't last, the former still thinks highly of his ex.

"How about that? When I met Meg I was here as far as career thing and she was here and then it just went like that," the Parent Trap star said of ex's success.

"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me, but people are human," Quaid said on the Friday, September 6, episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? "She was ascending as I went into rehab and Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented and deserved all her success. But I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg, and we got Jack Quaid out of it who is really going on to maybe eclipse both of us."

dennis quaid doesnt regret marriage meg ryan
The pair split after nine years together.

Still, the exes are in touch today, as they share son Jack, who has appeared in big hits such as Oppenheimer, Scream and The Hunger Games.

dennis quaid doesnt regret marriage meg ryan
The former flames share son Jack Quaid.

Jack previously discussed how his parents' fame has affected his career.

“No matter what I do, people are going to call attention to it. People have called me a ‘nepo baby.’ I’m inclined to agree,” Jack said.

“I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle,” he continued.

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples
dennis quaid doesnt regret marriage meg ryan
Dennis Quaid also shares twins with his third wife, Kimberly Buffington.

For his part, Dennis, who also shares twins Thomas and Zoe with his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, has given his own children advice, including how how they should follow their passions — despite how hard it may be.

"I tell my kids to find something you love to do, then figure out a way to get paid for it," he said. "I don't push them either way. They are who they are."

dennis quaid doesnt regret marriage meg ryan
Jack Quaid has spoken out about being a 'nepo' baby.

Quaid recently brought his daughter Zoe with him to her "first red carpet."

"She's got her gown and everything and looks so great," Dennis gushed. "I'm so proud of her. She's such a sweetheart, and smart as a whip. She knows where everything in the house is, so it helps me out."

