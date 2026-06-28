Dennis Quaid and His Ex-Wife Kimberly Buffington's Bitter Post-Divorce Disputes Explained

Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington were married from 2004 to 2018.

Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington's marriage was tested time and again before ending 12 years later.

The former couple first crossed paths in 2003 when a mutual friend introduced them at a dinner in Austin, Texas. Their relationship quickly blossomed, culminating in a wedding ceremony in Montana on July 4, 2004.

Quaid and Buffington welcomed their twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, via gestational carrier on November 8, 2007. But weeks after they were born, the children were hospitalized due to staph infections at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. During their hospital stay, the twins were accidentally given 1,000 times the recommended dose of heparin, a blood thinner, leading them to be placed "in incubators with cords attached to them."

The twins recovered after the near-fatal overdose, and the incident inspired Quaid to establish The Quaid Foundation.

In March 2012, the Texas real estate agent filed for divorce from The Parent Trap alum, though she withdrew the papers afterward.

She filed for legal separation again in October 2012, prompting Quaid to submit divorce filings. However, the two later reconciled and had the filing dismissed.

After a third and final split, the pair announced their divorce in June 2016, which was finalized in 2018.