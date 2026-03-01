Dennis Quaid's Former Costar Lauren Holly Jokes About Slapping Him Over His 'Crazy' Support of Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Quaid’s Any Given Sunday costar Lauren Holly is not happy with his political stance. Holly, 62, who starred alongside Quaid in the 1999 sports drama flick, looked back at the moment in a Threads post that was in response to Quaid, 71, going with Senator Ted Cruz on Air Force One to Corpus Christi, Texas, to attend Donald Trump's speech.

Ted Cruz and Dennis Quaid flew to Texas together on February 27.

On February 27, she joked: “At least I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday." "Can you please slap the whole regime really hard for us?" one fan asked her on the social media app, to which Holly replied: "I would if I could." A different user also posted a throwback video of The Parent Trap actor gushing over how much he loves the president, 79, during a rally.

Actress Lauren Holly slammed Dennis Quaid on Threads.

Holly remained unimpressed and responded: "It’s crazy to me at this point." “Watching @laurenholly comment on all the Dennis Quiad capitulation is top tier @threads energy. Make fascists uncomfortable by any means possible…” one fan remarked when Holly's posts began to catch wind online. “Any means,” she firmly stated. Quaid has been a staunch Trump supporter for years and an outspoken advocate for the conservative party, having also portrayed former Republican president Ronald Reagan in a 2024 biopic.

Ted Cruz Shared a Video of Donald Trump and Dennis Quaid on Air Force One

An historic conversation on AF1 between TWO great American Presidents…. pic.twitter.com/Cbv43xnveE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2026

Cruz, 55, also posted a video of Quaid and Trump on X Friday, February 27, where the two men sat down together on Air Force One. “I’d like to ask President Reagan what you think of President Trump,” Cruz asked The Day After Tomorrow star off-camera in the clip. Quaid responded with a Reagan impression, saying, “Well, I think he’s like me on steroids, actually!”

Dennis Quaid Opened Up About His Friendship With Donald Trump

Dennis Quaid defended Donald Trump in 2024.