Dennis Quaid Reveals He's Voting for Donald Trump in 2024 Election: 'It Just Makes Sense'
Dennis Quaid revealed he is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
“I myself, I think — I think I’m gonna vote for him … in the next election. Yes, I am,” the actor, 70, said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, released on Tuesday, May 28, of the ex-president, 77.
“It just seems to me, it just makes sense,” he continued. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until — what I saw is more than politics. I see a weaponization of our justice system, and a challenge to our Constitution.”
The Parent Trap alum brought up Trump's ongoing hush money trial, saying he didn't believe he should be in court despite being indicted four times.
“Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world. And they haven’t been able to really get him on anything,” Quaid said.
“In fact, what is the crime? I still can’t figure it out," he added of the hush money trial.
The Frequency star continued to note that he doesn't personally like Trump, but he appreciates his dealings with foreign leaders.
“Well, look, you know, I was in the last campaign and in ’16, you know, and in ’20, I found myself going, ‘Oh, please don’t do that. Please don’t say that.’ You know, it’s — these things that come out of his mouth. But, as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did,” Quaid said.
“How he stood up for us overseas … and the way he responded to China,” he continued. “He stands up to people, and that’s what makes him a leader. And so, you know, people might call him an a‑‑------, but he’s my a‑‑-----."
Quaid continued to gush over the businessman's work ethic, stating, “I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about. And I do believe that to be true and sincere.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Quaid as asked if he thinks Joe Biden is too old to be president, to which he replied: "I don’t feel he is at the helm. I don’t feel he’s there. And I don’t — I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes in them.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“And now I’m really going to get some blowback. But that’s the way I feel. And then at the same time, to everybody who is going to vote for Biden, I mean, I hope we, you know, we can all learn to have a conversation about you know, where we are as Americans, that we all live in the same country. And it doesn’t have to be the end of the world whoever is elected,” he added.