Dennis Quaid's Relationship Timeline: Meet the 10 Women in His Romantic Journey From Kimberly Buffington to Laura Savoie and More
P.J. Soles
Dennis Quaid's first known relationship was with Breaking Away and Jawbreaker actress P.J. Soles. They began dating in 1977 following their meeting on the set of Our Winning Season and tied the knot the following year.
Quaid and Soles ended their marriage with a divorce in 1983.
Lea Thompson
The Far from Heaven actor moved on with Lea Thompson a year before his and Soles' divorce. Quaid proposed to her during their relationship, but they called it quits in 1987.
Speaking in an episode of Justin Long's "Life Is Short" podcast, Thompson revealed how her relationship with Howard Deutch started while she was still with Quaid.
"[Deutch] had a crush on me," revealed the Back to the Future actress. "But at this point still I was engaged to Dennis Quaid. So, I had to kind of get out of that before ... but it was a crazy time, I mean, I did like 900 movies in a row."
Meg Ryan
In 1991, Quaid married Meg Ryan years after meeting on the set of a film. They welcomed one child before they divorced in 2001.
Although their union did not last long, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia star revealed he never regretted his romance with the rom-com queen.
"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me, but people are human," Quaid said in an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? "She was ascending as I went into rehab and Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented and deserved all her success."
Andie MacDowell
After meeting on the set of Dinner with Friends, Quaid began dating his costar Andie MacDowell. Their relationship buzz died down shortly after.
Shanna Moakler
Quaid reportedly dated then-26-year-old Shanna Moakler from February 2001 to October 2001. Despite attending several red carpet events together, they kept the details of their relationship relatively private.
Cynthia Garrett
Quaid surprised attendees of The Rookie premiere in 2002 when he walked the red carpet with real estate designer Cynthia Garrett. Their relationship seemingly failed to progress as the Reagan star began dating another non-Hollywood woman.
Anna Poche
In 2002, the American Dreamz actor struck up a romance with hairstylist Anna Poche but broke up with her the following year.
Kimberly Buffington
Quaid found love again in 2004, marrying real estate agent Kimberly Buffington. They welcomed their twins via surrogate three years after exchanging vows.
However, Buffington filed for divorce from the award-winning actor in March 2012, citing that the marriage had "become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities." She withdrew the papers two months later, only to file for legal separation in October of the same year.
A few weeks later, Quaid responded to her filing by submitting his divorce papers. Their on-again, off-again marriage continued in the years thereafter until they finalized their divorce in 2018.
Santa Auzina
Following his divorce from Buffington, Quaid began dating Santa Auzina and made several public appearances with her before ultimately calling it quits in 2019.
Laura Savoie
After going through a lot of heartbreaks, Quaid moved on with his fourth wife, Laura Savoie. They met at a business event in 2019 and wed the following year.
"There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it. I've never related to someone in my life better than we do," Quaid said of their age gap during an interview on the Today show. "We have such a great relationship and you know, love finds a way, wherever it is. You never know when love is coming, who it's gonna be, and you have no control over it. We just couldn't be happier."