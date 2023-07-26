Dennis Quaid Saw Himself 'Either Dead or in Jail' If He Didn't Go to Rehab for Drug Addiction
Though Dennis Quaid knew his drug addiction was a problem, he was never spurred to get help until he had a scary realization.
"I remember going home and having kind of a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had, and I didn't want that," he confessed in a new interview, where he dishes on how he got clean and started a new chapter in life.
"I'm grateful to still be here, I'm grateful to be alive really every day," the dad-of-three insisted. "It's important to really enjoy your ride in life as much as you can, because there's a lot of challenges and stuff to knock it down."
Quaid, 69, went to rehab, where he was able to better understand why he was using, and soon enough, he turned to faith.
"We're all looking for the joy of life, and drugs give that to you and alcohol and whatever it is for anybody give that to you really quick. Then they're fun and then they're fun with problems, and then they're just problems after a while," the Parent Trap star explained. "That's really what we're looking for, the joy of life, which is our gift, actually, the relationship with God that we all have. It's at the bottom of it, the joy of being alive."
"When you're done with the addiction, you need something to fill that hole, something that really works, right?" he noted, explaining that writing "self-reflective and self-examining" songs like the ones played in Baptist Church have helped him grow.
The Vegas alum also credited his faith for helping him cross paths with wife Laura Savoie, 30, whom he wed in June 2020.
"God is in the relationship. I've never had a relationship like that before," he shared. "I was ready to meet her, and I don’t know why God had it that we met at the time that we did, but it’s it for me. It’s great."
The actor is now pursuing Christian music as a career, releasing Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners, on Friday, July 28.
People interviewed Quaid about his music and faith.