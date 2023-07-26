Dennis Quaid Saw Himself 'Either Dead or in Jail' If He Didn't Go to Rehab for Drug Addiction

"We're all looking for the joy of life, and drugs give that to you and alcohol and whatever it is for anybody give that to you really quick. Then they're fun and then they're fun with problems, and then they're just problems after a while," the Parent Trap star explained. "That's really what we're looking for, the joy of life, which is our gift, actually, the relationship with God that we all have. It's at the bottom of it, the joy of being alive."

"When you're done with the addiction, you need something to fill that hole, something that really works, right?" he noted, explaining that writing "self-reflective and self-examining" songs like the ones played in Baptist Church have helped him grow.