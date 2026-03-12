or
Dennis Quaid Breaks Down in Tears Talking About 'Magical' 'Parent Trap' Costar Natasha Richardson: 'I Really Miss Her'

Source: MEGA; OUT OF ORDER/YouTube

Dennis Quaid got emotional while opening up about his late 'Parent Trap' costar Natasha Richardson.

March 12 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Dennis Quaid got emotional while talking about his late Parent Trap costar Natasha Richardson.

My heart breaks every time,” Quaid, 71, said on the “Out of Order” podcast. “Natasha, she was just, what an incredible person.”

“If there’s anybody I would want to work with again, it’d be her,” he gushed. “She was a great person, besides being an amazing actor to work with. The way she went was h---. She has a charm to her and just her relationship with her own kids, that she brought also to [set]. There’s just something magical about her. You just forget about all this other stuff. She’s just present when you’re working with her. [I] really miss her.”

image of Dennis Quaid teared up while talking about Natasha Richardson.
Source: OUT OF ORDER/YouTube

Dennis Quaid teared up while talking about Natasha Richardson.

In 1998, the two previously played Lindsay Lohan’s divorced parents in her film debut, portraying identical twins who had been separated at birth.

Source: @PageSix/X
Years later, Richardson tragically died in 2009 at 45 after a head injury and epidural hematoma on a ski slope.

Before her sudden passing, Richardson shared a close bond with her husband, Liam Neeson.

Neeson once described the chaos he faced on the day of the accident.

"I walked into the emergency — it's like seventy, eighty people, broken arms, black eyes, all that — and for the first time in years, nobody recognizes me. Not the nurses. The patients. No one. And I've come all this way, and they won't let me see her. And I'm looking past them, starting to push — I'm like, f----, I know my wife's back there someplace," he said.

Dennis Quaid

image of The actor called her an 'incredible person' in a new interview.
Source: MEGA

The actor called her an 'incredible person' in a new interview.

He explained how the grief hits unexpectedly.

"It hits you in the middle of the night — well, it hits me in the middle of the night," Neeson shared. "I'm out walking. I'm feeling quite content. And it's like suddenly, boom. It's like you've just done that in your chest."

image of The two starred in the 1998 classic 'The Parent Trap.'
Source: MEGA

The two starred in the 1998 classic 'The Parent Trap.'

Years later, Pamela Anderson admitted she had a brief romantic involvement with Neeson after filming The Naked Gun.

She revealed that she had an "intimate week" with Neeson at his home in upstate New York.

“I had my own room,” Anderson told People. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

image of Liam Neeson was recently 'romantically involved' with Pamela Anderson years later.
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson was recently 'romantically involved' with Pamela Anderson years later.

She described their time together as fun and lighthearted.

“We went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,’” she said. “I tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint. I was happy to help, and he appreciated (it).”

Anderson added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’ I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty.”

