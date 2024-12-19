Dennis Rodman Apologizes to Daughter for Being an Absent Dad After Her Scathing Remarks, Says He'll 'Never Stop' Trying to Mend Ties
Dennis Rodman issued a public apology to daughter Trinity after she ridiculed him for being an absent father during a recent interview.
One day after her "Call Her Daddy" chat made headlines, the retired basketball player posted a collage of family photos on Instagram and expressed his feelings on their strained relationship.
"Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop," Dennis, 63, wrote on Thursday, December 19. "I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time."
"I’m always here and tell you all the time," the former NBA star continued, noting he often leaves voicemails to say "how proud" he is of the 22-year-old soccer player.
"I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me," Dennis continued. "Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone. You have my number, you see me calling, I’m still here."
The Celebrity Apprentice alum concluded his message by admitting he watches Trinity "play all the time."
"I actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead [sic] and me just wanting to support you," he said. "So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love all my kids."
In Trinity's interview, she explained that despite her dad's fortune, she never had a stable home while growing up with mom Michelle Moyer.
"We had an Expedition and we kind of lived in that for a little bit. We tried to live with him but he’s having parties 24/7, he is bringing random b------ in," she recalled. "He loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras."
"I do believe that he wishes that he could fight his demons," the soccer star continued. "I roll my eyes because you hear something so many times, but he does nothing to change it. Like, 'I wish I was a better dad.' ... It's like, OK. Then do something."
"He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else," she confessed.
Trinity explained she's refrained from talking about their relationship publicly to spare her dad from the drama.
"Me and my brother have been very generous with the way that we've talked about it and very unselfish," she spilled. "We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot of issues that we've gone through and trauma."