Dennis Rodman Apologizes to Daughter for Being an Absent Dad After Her Scathing Remarks, Says He'll 'Never Stop' Trying to Mend Ties

"I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me," Dennis continued. "Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone. You have my number, you see me calling, I’m still here."

The Celebrity Apprentice alum concluded his message by admitting he watches Trinity "play all the time."

"I actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead [sic] and me just wanting to support you," he said. "So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love all my kids."