Dennis Rodman Concerns Fans After Getting Giant Tattoo of Girlfriend's Face on His Cheek: 'He's Going to Regret It'

Tattoo artist Van Johnson revealed the fresh art with his Instagram followers, with the Black Ink Crew Chicago star, Rodman and the girlfriend all super excited about the new front and center tat.

"So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legend's face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?" Johnson captioned the video showcasing the tattoo, which took the artist about an hour to complete, per his chat with a news outlet.