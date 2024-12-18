Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Reveals She 'Lost Hope' in Ever Having a Good Relationship With Him: 'He's Not a Dad'
Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity opened up on her rocky relationship with her father during her recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Despite growing up as the child of an NBA star who lived a lavish life, she admitted there was a time when she and her mother, Michelle Moyer, did not have a home.
"We had an Expedition and we kind of lived in that for a little bit," Trinity explained. "We tried to live with him but he’s having parties 24/7, he is bringing random b------ in. He loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras."
"I do believe that he wishes that he could fight his demons," she noted "I roll my eyes because you hear something so many times, but he does nothing to change it. Like, 'I wish I was a better dad.' ... It's like, OK. Then do something."
The professional soccer player also revealed the truth behind a viral father-daughter moment caught on video after an NWSL playoff game in 2021. While many assumed it was a happy moment, Trinity said her father completely took her off guard by showing up as they hadn't spoken to each other in months.
"I’m crying, no one knows what the f---- going on and I’m like, ‘Dude my dad’s here,'" she shared. "Then I walk over, and again there are cameras everywhere, he grabs my head and I just start bawling into his arms as if it’s a daddy-daughter like— I lost hope in ever getting him back."
"I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens," she continued. "That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else."
The 22-year-old also said she's avoided speaking about their relationship publicly to protect his image.
"Me and my brother have been very generous with the way that we've talked about it and very unselfish," she said. "We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot of issues that we've gone through and trauma."
"I've tried to make it obvious that I don't know how he's feeling, and I don't know where he is," Trinity clarified. "I don't want to blame the interviewers, but at the same time, I've made it clear that he's not present."