Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Reveals She 'Lost Hope' in Ever Having a Good Relationship With Him: 'He's Not a Dad'

The professional soccer player also revealed the truth behind a viral father-daughter moment caught on video after an NWSL playoff game in 2021. While many assumed it was a happy moment, Trinity said her father completely took her off guard by showing up as they hadn't spoken to each other in months.

"I’m crying, no one knows what the f---- going on and I’m like, ‘Dude my dad’s here,'" she shared. "Then I walk over, and again there are cameras everywhere, he grabs my head and I just start bawling into his arms as if it’s a daddy-daughter like— I lost hope in ever getting him back."

"I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens," she continued. "That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else."