Watch: Deputy Goes On Foot & By Car To Chase Down Suspects During Premiere Of Reelz's Ride-Along Series 'On Patrol: Live'

While the program may not be an exact replica of Live PD, Abrams believes it will still be a hit with viewers.

"The community, the people who love the show are a part of the show. We incorporate them into the show. They are part of what we think about every day. When thinking about this show, we're thinking about the OP Nation, in terms of how they respond," he explained. "We'll maybe read some comments from people on [air]. It's really important to me that the fans of the show and the people who enjoy the show know we are following very closely what they're saying on social media."