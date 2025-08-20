or
BREAKING NEWS
'Deranged' Donald Trump Shocks Critics by Claiming He Invented the Word 'Equalize'

Source: mega

Donald Trump is a pupil of his own master course!

Aug. 20 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to prove how his vocabulary is one of a kind.

In May, the president addressed the public during a White House press conference, where he claimed Americans would begin to pay significantly lower prices for prescription drugs — prices that would match the minimum amount European countries pay for medications.

During his speech, the 79-year-old used the word “equalize.” As he continued to make his statement, Trump ranted that he invented the word — despite it being around for over 400 years.

'There's a New Word That I Came Up With'

Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Donald Trump claimed he created the word 'equalize.'

“Basically, what we’re doing is equalizing. There’s a new word that I came up with, which is probably the best word,” the president said. “We’re gonna equalize where we’re all gonna pay the same. We’re gonna pay what Europe’s gonna pay.”

According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, the word “equalize” was first used in 1599. Although Trump is the eldest person in history to be elected as U.S. president, he hasn’t been around for that long, making his claims wildly false.

'The Man's Deranged'

photo of Critics slammed the president for being 'deranged'
Source: mega

Critics slammed the president for being 'deranged.'

Critics on X found the president taking recognition for creating the word comical, yet, on brand for the politician, who has, in the past, claimed to have made up other words, including “groceries” and “prime the pump,” despite them having already existed.

“He actually thinks he came up with that word? Truly delusional!” wrote one.

“The man’s deranged,” agreed another.

“He CAN take credit for the words: Grift and Incompetence,” joked a third.

'He's Using It With Respect to Tariffs'

photo of Some X users suggested viewers did not understand what the president really meant when he said he created the word 'equalize'
Source: mega

Some X users suggested viewers did not understand what the president really meant when he said he created the word 'equalize.'

Some X users pointed out how Trump meant that it was the first time “equalize” was used while negotiating tariff deals with other countries, and not the first time the word had been used in history.

“The way he is using it!” wrote one.

“He’s using it with respect to tariffs,” suggested another.

Donald Trump Signs an Executive Order to Lower Prescription Drug Prices in the U.S.

photo of Donald Trump signed an executive order in May to lower prescription drug prices in the U.S.
Source: mega

Donald Trump signed an executive order in May to lower prescription drug prices in the U.S.

At the time he claimed to have invented a new word, the president signed an executive order to lower the cost of prescription drugs in America.

“The United States has less than five percent of the world’s population and yet funds around three-quarters of global pharmaceutical profits,” the executive order states. “As the largest purchaser of pharmaceuticals, Americans should get the best deal.”

The order, entitled “Delivering Most-Favored Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients,” also presented how “Americans will no longer be forced to pay almost three times more [than other countries] for the exact same medicines, often made in the exact same factories.”

'We Will Have Reduced Drug Prices by 1,000 Percent'

photo of Donald Trump previously said he would not allow European cars to be sold in America until prescription drug prices were lowered
Source: mega

Donald Trump previously said he would not allow European cars to be sold in America until prescription drug prices were lowered.

Trump’s plans to “equalize” the price of medication in the U.S. were discussed during a White House press conference in July, where the president boasted, “We will have reduced drug prices by 1,000 percent by 1,100, 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 700, 600. Not 30 or 40 or 50 percent, but numbers the likes of which you’ve never even dreamed of before.”

The president noted how European countries would no longer be able to sell cars in the U.S. unless their pharmaceutical companies abided by his terms to cut the cost of prescription drugs in America.

“You’re no longer allowed to have Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen or any of the other many cars,” Trump told the press.

