'Embarrassing' Donald Trump Roasted for Referring to Groceries as an 'Old Term' During Meeting With UAE President

The president continued to discuss the peculiar topic, noting how expensive eggs were earlier this year compared to how much they are now.

“Costs are down, eggs are down. They were, first week they were hitting me with ‘Eggs were up 200 percent,’ and now they’re down to a number that is amazing,” he stated.

“We’re down 97, 98 percent from where they were,” Trump added. “And everybody, they said, ‘You won’t have eggs for Easter.’ Well, everybody had eggs for Easter at a very reasonable price.”