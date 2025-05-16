or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Embarrassing' Donald Trump Roasted for Referring to Groceries as an 'Old Term' During Meeting With UAE President

photo of Donald Trump and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Source: mega

The president is astonished by the word 'groceries.'

By:

May 16 2025, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump held a televised meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday, May 15, in Abu Dhabi, where he gave the leader a crash course on the term “groceries.”

“Costs are way down, groceries are way [down],” Trump began. “They have a term, ‘grocery.’ It’s an old term, but it means basically what you’re buying: food. It’s a pretty accurate term, but it’s an old-fashioned sound, but groceries are down.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Rants About 'Groceries'

Source: @atrupar/X

The president claimed 'everybody had eggs' for Easter for a 'reasonable price.'

The president continued to discuss the peculiar topic, noting how expensive eggs were earlier this year compared to how much they are now.

“Costs are down, eggs are down. They were, first week they were hitting me with ‘Eggs were up 200 percent,’ and now they’re down to a number that is amazing,” he stated.

“We’re down 97, 98 percent from where they were,” Trump added. “And everybody, they said, ‘You won’t have eggs for Easter.’ Well, everybody had eggs for Easter at a very reasonable price.”

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Slam Donald Trump's 'Groceries' Remarks

embarrassing donald trump groceries old term uae president
Source: mega

Critics don't understand why the president is still talking about groceries.

After a clip of his rant went viral on X, the president was immediately roasted for his nonsensical comments about a term that is widely used by people around the world.

“This just doesn’t make any sense. I went and got groceries today. I called them groceries,” commented one person.

“Almost 80 years old and [he’s] never been in a grocery store in his life...” wrote another.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

embarrassing donald trump roasted groceries old term uae president
Source: mega

Critics are baffled by Donald Trump still being 'fixated' on egg prices.

“The fact that he's still fixated on egg prices, despite recent data showing a significant drop, only highlights his detachment from reality,” said a third.

“Somebody should tell him. At first it was funny. It’s just getting embarrassing at this point though,” a fourth noted about Trump’s initial remarks about groceries last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Gives 'Groceries' His Own Definition

embarrassing donald trump groceries old term with uae president
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed he'd lower grocery prices during his 2024 campaign.

Trump first discussed the term “groceries” during his 2024 presidential campaign, claiming he would lower the prices of food and beverages if he were elected.

Notably, he gave the term his own definition at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024.

“The word ‘grocery,’ it’s a sort of simple word. But it sort of means, like, everything you eat. The stomach is speaking; it always does. And I have more complaints about that ― bacon, and things going up double, triple, quadruple,” he said to the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump groceries old term
Source: mega

The president described 'groceries' as 'a bag with different things in it.'

The president continued to bring up “groceries” well into his first 100 days of his second administration.

In April, Trump addressed the term during a White House press conference, referring to “groceries” as a dated word. “I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. [It's] a bag with different things in it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.