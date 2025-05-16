'Embarrassing' Donald Trump Roasted for Referring to Groceries as an 'Old Term' During Meeting With UAE President
Donald Trump held a televised meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday, May 15, in Abu Dhabi, where he gave the leader a crash course on the term “groceries.”
“Costs are way down, groceries are way [down],” Trump began. “They have a term, ‘grocery.’ It’s an old term, but it means basically what you’re buying: food. It’s a pretty accurate term, but it’s an old-fashioned sound, but groceries are down.”
Donald Trump Rants About 'Groceries'
The president continued to discuss the peculiar topic, noting how expensive eggs were earlier this year compared to how much they are now.
“Costs are down, eggs are down. They were, first week they were hitting me with ‘Eggs were up 200 percent,’ and now they’re down to a number that is amazing,” he stated.
“We’re down 97, 98 percent from where they were,” Trump added. “And everybody, they said, ‘You won’t have eggs for Easter.’ Well, everybody had eggs for Easter at a very reasonable price.”
Critics Slam Donald Trump's 'Groceries' Remarks
After a clip of his rant went viral on X, the president was immediately roasted for his nonsensical comments about a term that is widely used by people around the world.
“This just doesn’t make any sense. I went and got groceries today. I called them groceries,” commented one person.
“Almost 80 years old and [he’s] never been in a grocery store in his life...” wrote another.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The fact that he's still fixated on egg prices, despite recent data showing a significant drop, only highlights his detachment from reality,” said a third.
“Somebody should tell him. At first it was funny. It’s just getting embarrassing at this point though,” a fourth noted about Trump’s initial remarks about groceries last year.
Donald Trump Gives 'Groceries' His Own Definition
Trump first discussed the term “groceries” during his 2024 presidential campaign, claiming he would lower the prices of food and beverages if he were elected.
Notably, he gave the term his own definition at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024.
“The word ‘grocery,’ it’s a sort of simple word. But it sort of means, like, everything you eat. The stomach is speaking; it always does. And I have more complaints about that ― bacon, and things going up double, triple, quadruple,” he said to the crowd.
The president continued to bring up “groceries” well into his first 100 days of his second administration.
In April, Trump addressed the term during a White House press conference, referring to “groceries” as a dated word. “I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. [It's] a bag with different things in it.”