Derek Hough Recalls 'Rallying Behind' Sister Julianne After Her 2 Beloved Dogs Unexpectedly Died: 'You Always Come Together'
Derek Hough will always be there for sister Julianne Hough.
In a new interview about his personal life, Derek expressed the sadness the entire brood felt when the blonde beauty's two dogs Lexi and Harley were killed by coyotes in 2019.
"I think just like in any family situation, you rally, you know? You always come together," he shared with a news outlet. "So when that happened, we all rallied behind her, and we [were] there for her."
"Families are always the ones that are there for you in difficult times, you know? And I think it's in those moments you realize how wonderful family is," Derek, 39, added.
"I was talking to this doctor, and he said he's been at the bedside of thousands of patients basically on their deathbed. And none of them ask for their awards... accolades or their money... they ask for their loved ones, and it's a good reminder," he noted. "Family's so important."
Julianne, 36, had a difficult time coming to terms with the loss, as she didn't even reveal the pooches' cause of death until this past August while on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show."
"I woke up before my phone even rang and I knew, and I picked up the phone and my assistant at the time was just, like, screaming," the Dancing With the Stars co-host shared of finding out about the attack.
The ordeal came as a huge shock, since before the incident, Julianne "never had coyotes in her backyard."
The only silver lining in the situation was that the dogs "went together, I'm so grateful they went together," she said.
"I'm grateful that usually how it happens is very quick and that we got their bodies," the actress continued. "But at that time I was like, ‘Oh that was the unraveling of the absolute safety of like unconditional love.’"
The death came at a rough patch in Julianne's life, as 10 days before the accident, she asked ex-husband Brooks Laich for a separation.
"I felt so out of integrity or out of like, alignment," the Safe Haven star shared. "My dogs that represented unconditional love and safety — gone."
This past summer, Julianne welcomed a new pup into her life.
"Sunny, you have brought so much love and literal sunshine in to my life ☀️ I can’t remember a time without you," she gushed in an Instagram post. "Lexi & Harley would have loved and played with you everyday and I know that they sent you to me, only when I was ready to open my heart and love again — you cracked me open sweetheart."
