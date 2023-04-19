Derek Hough Admits Sister Julianne 'Will Have No Problem Saying She Disagrees With Me' On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Derek, who is engaged to Hayley Erbert, says he knew about his sister joining the show about a week or two before the public found out. "It was sort of hush hush, but she knew longer than I did. She was like, 'I've been dying to tell you!'"

"I am glad to see the people I love and the people around me doing so well. It's a beautiful show, and it's something that means so much to me. I think the show will only benefit from having her, and I am looking forward to it. Alfonso is also great, and I think him and Julianne will be great together. They could easily surprise us and compete in the show halfway through!"