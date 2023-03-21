Derek Hough Admits Sister Julianne's 'DWTS' Hosting Gig 'Sounds Perfect': 'It Feels Natural & I'm Really Excited'
Derek Hough is thrilled his sister will be by his side once again when Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off.
As Derek returns to his judging chair for yet another round of the hit dancing competition series, he was beyond thrilled to welcome Julianne Hough, who will be taking over Tyra Banks' spot as Alfonso Ribeiro's co-host.
"You know, it makes sense. I mean Julianne is an alum, you know. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family, you know what I mean?" Derek explained to a news publication during the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday, March 20.
"And so when I heard the news too, I was like, 'That makes sense,'" he continued. "I've known for like a few days, but it still was relatively new to me and I was like, 'That's perfect.'"
The professional dancer admitted his sister confided in him while contemplating whether to accept the exciting gig.
"There was a little bit of like, 'What do you think about this?' And I was like, 'Honestly, it sounds great. It sounds perfect,'" Derek, 37, expressed. "It feels right. It feels natural and I'm really excited. [I'm] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy."
"I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together," he joked. "Let's be real. It's Alfonso and Julianne, you know they're going to be doing something."
Julianne confirmed she would return to the stage — this time with a microphone in her hand — in a statement released Monday morning.
"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," the two-time champion revealed.
"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," Julianne, 34, expressed.
"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season," she concluded of Season 32, which is set to premiere in Fall 2023 on Disney+.
