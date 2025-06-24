or
Who Is Dermot Mulroney's Estranged Wife? Meet Prima Apollinaare

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney filed for divorce from Prima Apollinaare after nearly 15 years of marriage.

June 24 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

Prima Apollinaare Was Born in Italy

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare started dating in 2008.

Prima Apollinaare, Dermot Mulroney's estranged wife, was born and raised in Italy, according to a 2023 interview with Lost In The Manor. The music label also noted she is 75 percent Italian and 15 percent Argentinian.

Prima Apollinaare Is a Singer

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney moved on with Prima Apollinaare after his split from Catherine Keener.

In the same interview with the label, Apollinaare revealed she "got into music since [she] was born."

"My mom is a singer. My dad played trumpet and piano," she shared, adding that her "favorite part" about being a musician "is that I absolutely love singing and playing instruments, less favorite part is to don't have enough time or money to do so constantly."

She has released one album, two EPs and several singles so far, according to her Spotify page.

Prima Apollinaare and Dermot Mulroney Wed in 2010

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney and Catherine Keener split in 2007.

Two years after striking up a romance, Apollinaare and Mulroney tied the knot in a December 2010 ceremony.

Prima Apollinaare Welcomed 2 Daughters With Dermot Mulroney

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney is also a father to son Clyde, whom he shares with Catherine Keener.

Prior to their wedding, the Career Opportunities actor and the musician welcomed two daughters: Mabel Ray in 2008 and Sally in 2009.

She Changed Her Name in 2015

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare had been private about their relationship.

A 2015 report by TMZ confirmed that the "The Devil Is Scared" songstress changed her name from Tharita Catulle to Prima Apollinaare. She previously went by Tharita Cesaroni, which featured her mother's last name.

Prima Apollinaare and Dermot Mulroney Worked Together in Several Projects

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare once sang a Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers hit.

Mulroney and Apollinaare showed off their chemistry when they appeared together on Fox's We Are Family in February 2024, performing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' hit track "Islands in the Stream."

"It was such an amazing phone call to get that the show reached out to us," Mulroney told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "They knew Prima's music and put together that we are this sort of secret couple even though we've been together for 20 years. Kind of a stealth Hollywood couple. So it really works perfectly for this show."

Dermot Mulroney Filed for Divorce From Prima Apollinaare After 14 Years of Marriage

dermot mulroney estranged wife prima apollinaare files for divorce
Source: MEGA

Dermot Mulroney ended their marriage with a divorce.

After 14 years of marriage, the Point of No Return star filed for divorce from Apollinaare on June 21.

According to court documents obtained by an outlet, Mulroney cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. He also listed the date of separation as "TBD."

The About Schmidt star is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their daughters, as well as spousal or domestic partner support payable to himself. Additionally, Mulroney is requesting that the court be prevented from awarding support to his estranged wife.

"No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything," a source told EW. "They are not arguing over the children nor money. They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable. They were advised to file this way which seems to have caused media confusion."

