Who Is Dermot Mulroney's Estranged Wife? Meet Prima Apollinaare

In the same interview with the label, Apollinaare revealed she "got into music since [she] was born."

"My mom is a singer. My dad played trumpet and piano," she shared, adding that her "favorite part" about being a musician "is that I absolutely love singing and playing instruments, less favorite part is to don't have enough time or money to do so constantly."

She has released one album, two EPs and several singles so far, according to her Spotify page.